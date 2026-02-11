Casey updates us on where he stands with Gabby, a year after winning Love Island All Stars

3 hours ago

Nearly a year has gone by since Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island: All Stars. The couple made their relationship official in April, but announced their break-up in May. Casey has detailed precisely where he and Gabby stand now, a year after Love Island: All Stars.

Casey told The Tab on behalf of Free Bets: “Just as we got out of the villa… we were trying hard but it just wasn’t working. So, one day we had a pretty open, honest conversation with each other and were like, ‘Where do we go from here? Do we give it some time or do we just call it a day?’ And we just decided to call it a day.”

Although the break-up wasn’t messy, Casey and Gabby’s relationship turned around a corner this autumn. In September 2025, they wound up reuniting in Fiji to film Love Island Games.

Casey explained: “Because we both ended up going on Love Island Games after we split up, we actually spent some time together there, and we actually became good friends after that, which was nice. It was actually good that we got to that stage.”

He and Gabby “still take occasionally”.

“She actually messaged me the other day,” Casey continued, “because I put up a video me me working out in the gym. And she was like, ‘I’m actually part of that gym!’ And then we were just taking a bit about the recent series of Love Island. So, we’re still friends”.

Casey and Gabby spent their shares of the £50,000 prize money differently. Casey treated his mother to a shopping trip at Selfridges, then sank the rest into stocks and shares. He thinks Gabby took her family on holiday to Dubai, then saved the remainder.

