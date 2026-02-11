The Tab
Casey updates us on where he stands with Gabby, a year after winning Love Island All Stars

Their relationship changed again in September

Claudia Cox

Nearly a year has gone by since Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island: All Stars. The couple made their relationship official in April, but announced their break-up in May. Casey has detailed precisely where he and Gabby stand now, a year after Love Island: All Stars.

Casey told The Tab on behalf of Free Bets: “Just as we got out of the villa… we were trying hard but it just wasn’t working. So, one day we had a pretty open, honest conversation with each other and were like, ‘Where do we go from here? Do we give it some time or do we just call it a day?’ And we just decided to call it a day.”

Although the break-up wasn’t messy, Casey and Gabby’s relationship turned around a corner this autumn. In September 2025, they wound up reuniting in Fiji to film Love Island Games.

Casey explained: “Because we both ended up going on Love Island Games after we split up, we actually spent some time together there, and we actually became good friends after that, which was nice. It was actually good that we got to that stage.”

He and Gabby “still take occasionally”.

“She actually messaged me the other day,” Casey continued, “because I put up a video me me working out in the gym. And she was like, ‘I’m actually part of that gym!’ And then we were just taking a bit about the recent series of Love Island. So, we’re still friends”.

Casey and Gabby spent their shares of the £50,000 prize money differently. Casey treated his mother to a shopping trip at Selfridges, then sank the rest into stocks and shares. He thinks Gabby took her family on holiday to Dubai, then saved the remainder.

Claudia Cox

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

