Lauren’s final texts to Harrison before he ‘blindsided’ her and joined Love Island All Stars

She claims they texted every day until now

Claudia Cox

Harrison’s ex seems to have been just as surprised as we were when he rocked up in the Love Island: All Stars villa. Lauren Wood, who met Harrison on the show, claims she was still super close with Harrison right up until he “blindsided” her by joining All Stars. Lauren has detailed all the shady phone calls and texts with Harrison right up until he entered the Love Island villa. This is juicy stuff.

Lauren says that although she and Harrison officially broke up in November, they were still messaging “literally all day, every day”. They kept texting as if they were in a couple. She explained on Not My Bagg: “If we were out, we’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m just on my way home.’ All the sorts of things we would in a relationship.”

Lauren was hopeful they would officially get back together soon. Apparently, they had an agreement not to go on All Stars, unless they still weren’t in a couple in a year’s time. Every time Lauren saw a rumour or a TikTok about Harrison returning to All Stars, she would forward it to him. He responded with “Lolz I promise you I’m not going on there.” and “Well, you know, like it’s not happening”.

Lauren told Harrison on the phone: “I’m so glad you’ve proved everyone wrong.” She now reckons Harrison “was letting [her] sit there and say that, known he was going on”.

She only realised Harrison was going on All Stars about a week and a half ago, when their messages stopped.

Harrison last texted her in the early hours of Sunday. “I sent him a message. He said, ‘Are you good?’ He was asking if I was okay. I replied, and he never responded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lauren katie (@_laurenkwood)

“I rang him [on] Sunday afternoon. I was like, ‘I’ve not heard from him all day, and this is literally unheard of.’ … I was starting to panic. I rang him at about 4pm in the afternoon, and it didn’t go through. And that’s when I thought: ‘Oh no, I hope not.'”

A day later, Lauren saw another rumour about Harrison going on All Stars. She tried calling him again, and kept sending texts. However, nothing would go through to his phone. At that point, Lauren concluded her texts didn’t work as Harrison was waiting to enter the Love Island villa and so wasn’t allowed his phone.

Featured images via ITV and @_laurenkwood

Claudia Cox

University support staff mount three days of strike action over fair pay

Ellen Paterson

Staff are calling on the University of Bristol to re-negotiate pay increases to sit in line with inflation

The chilling eight word question Lucy Letby asked mum of baby she’d just murdered

Ellissa Bain

It wasn’t included in the documentary

If the Bridgerton characters were at uni in Liverpool, this is exactly what they’d study

Izzy Welsh

Benedict would definitely study history of art

Connor Storrie deletes Heated Rivalry Instagram pics as he prepares for surprising career move

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so excited

Bad Bunny

Bag packer to Super Bowl: Bad Bunny’s insane 10-year glow-up needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Sorcery is the only reasonable explanation

Birmingham medical students join national campaign to address funding gaps in degrees

Ffion Williams

‘These are the doctors of the future that we cannot afford to lose’

Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Hanna Nelson

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

Yappers, coughing, hangovers: The eight worst things that’ll happen in a Liverpool Uni lecture

Hannah Auckland

So much can go wrong before you’ve even opened your laptop

Everything you need to know before applying to study abroad: A Liverpool student’s guide

Hannah Auckland

After experiencing all the emotions possible, I feel qualified enough to guide you if you’re considering it

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Hayley Soen

Everyone on the plane was staring

