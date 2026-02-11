Lauren’s final texts to Harrison before he ‘blindsided’ her and joined Love Island All Stars

2 hours ago

Harrison’s ex seems to have been just as surprised as we were when he rocked up in the Love Island: All Stars villa. Lauren Wood, who met Harrison on the show, claims she was still super close with Harrison right up until he “blindsided” her by joining All Stars. Lauren has detailed all the shady phone calls and texts with Harrison right up until he entered the Love Island villa. This is juicy stuff.

Lauren says that although she and Harrison officially broke up in November, they were still messaging “literally all day, every day”. They kept texting as if they were in a couple. She explained on Not My Bagg: “If we were out, we’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m just on my way home.’ All the sorts of things we would in a relationship.”

Lauren was hopeful they would officially get back together soon. Apparently, they had an agreement not to go on All Stars, unless they still weren’t in a couple in a year’s time. Every time Lauren saw a rumour or a TikTok about Harrison returning to All Stars, she would forward it to him. He responded with “Lolz I promise you I’m not going on there.” and “Well, you know, like it’s not happening”.

Lauren told Harrison on the phone: “I’m so glad you’ve proved everyone wrong.” She now reckons Harrison “was letting [her] sit there and say that, known he was going on”.

She only realised Harrison was going on All Stars about a week and a half ago, when their messages stopped.

Harrison last texted her in the early hours of Sunday. “I sent him a message. He said, ‘Are you good?’ He was asking if I was okay. I replied, and he never responded.

“I rang him [on] Sunday afternoon. I was like, ‘I’ve not heard from him all day, and this is literally unheard of.’ … I was starting to panic. I rang him at about 4pm in the afternoon, and it didn’t go through. And that’s when I thought: ‘Oh no, I hope not.'”

A day later, Lauren saw another rumour about Harrison going on All Stars. She tried calling him again, and kept sending texts. However, nothing would go through to his phone. At that point, Lauren concluded her texts didn’t work as Harrison was waiting to enter the Love Island villa and so wasn’t allowed his phone.

