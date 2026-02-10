‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

3 hours ago

Harrison Solomon is back on Love Island, showing up as a bombshell on All Stars just months after his split from Lauren Wood. Harrison dramatically quit the villa during the 2025 series, saying he was following his heart when Lauren was dumped.

But, shock! Horror! That was short lived. Within weeks, they broke up. “We will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual. We share such amazing memories together, ones that not many can relate to. Please respect our privacy whilst we navigate going our separate ways,” Lauren said at the time.

Since then, the pair have been back and forth digging at each other on social media. It strongly looks as though the breakup statement was nice and put together, but what really happened behind closed doors was a lot more messy.

And now, Lauren has reacted to Harrison being on All Stars, and is very much hinting they’re not still friends. She’s angry.

‘It’s just proved that everyone was right about him’

Lauren was watching the episode where Harrison entered the All Stars villa live on her Snapchat, and shared loads of updates. “Here goes then,” she said in the first. “Oh God.” In the video she was visibly stressed, and rocked back and forth in bed whilst watching the show.

“I can’t believe it,” she said in another. “Sh*t.” She gasped, grabbed her face and held her head as she watched Harrison walk in. Lauren laughed when Harrison said he was “ready” to give love another go. In one snap, she called watching him “painful”.

Lauren said she “can’t believe the words coming out of his mouth” when he was telling the Islanders what happened on his series. She was shocked at him referring to her as “another girl” when he spoke of the triangle he got into with her and Toni. Harrison described how “things were very different in the outside world” but “we’re still cool now, we’re still friends” when he was asked about Lauren. Lauren scoffed at this, and shook her head.

In a further interview with Heatword, Lauren called Harrison “cruel” and said she was “blindsided” by him being in South Africa for the show.

“From the moment we ended, we were in contact right up until he flew out to South Africa. It was a weird breakup because we broke up publicly, but we were very much involved with each other, speaking every single day on phone calls. I went around to his family’s like a few weeks ago,” she said.

“It wasn’t really a proper break-up because we didn’t love each other. That wasn’t the case. It was just a case of figuring things out for ourselves to then be back together in a better position.”

She added that going on All Stars is “disrespecting me in the worst way possible, and said: “He genuinely couldn’t have done anything more cruel than this, to speak up until the moment he got on the flight and to have never told me. Even now, I can’t believe he’s actually done this to me. I genuinely thought everyone got him wrong and now I just think, actually, it’s just proved that everyone was right about him.”

Ouch.

