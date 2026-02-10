Um, are we just going to ignore that Samie and Harrison dated before Love Island All Stars?

3 hours ago

Harrison Solomon has just been revealed as one of the latest bombshells on Love Island All Stars, but one person who should know his face is Samie Elishi. So far, they’ve not acknowledged their history, and seem to be completely ignoring it.

After Love Island 2025, Harrison swiftly broke up with Lauren, who he quit the show to be with. “We will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual. We share such amazing memories together, ones that not many can relate to. Please respect our privacy whilst we navigate going our separate ways,” Lauren said at the time.

But, it wasn’t long before Harrison was spotted with someone else. Samie Elishi.

Before Love Island All Stars, Samie and Harrison were spotted on a date

In November, rumours began circulating that Samie and Harrison were dating. Pictures and videos were obtained by The Sun, and showed the pair cuddling up and having a great time at a bar in Dubai, on a “secret date”. They shared a very romantic looking drinks date together.

A source said they were “oblivious to other revellers” and were “really into each other” during their date. The source continued: “Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly. But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly. Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai. They didn’t take their eyes off each other.

“They looked like honeymooners, sipping drinks in the luxury venue. Harrison has not paused for breath since dumping Lauren. Now we know who he has clearly in his sights. I hope Samie knows what she’s doing.”

Are they going to address this in the villa? They’ve literally been on dates together!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.