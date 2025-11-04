The Tab

It’s over! Lauren and Harrison dramatically SPLIT weeks after Love Island 2025

Shock! Horror!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Island 2025 couple Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon have split, calling time on their whirlwind relationship. Are we shocked? I’m not sure.

Their journey in the Love Island villa was a messy one. Harrison was back and forth with Lauren and Toni, and constantly said he wanted Toni, whilst sleeping with Lauren. His behaviour was so bad, Women’s Aid issued a statement to The Tab regarding what we were seeing. The charity addressed “toxic behaviours” and said “more needs to be done” when these behaviours are apparent. But now, it’s been reported they’ve called it a day.

Lauren broke the news and said in a statement she and Harrison had mutually decided to end their relationship. She said: “Hi everyone, Harrison & I have decided to no longer continue our relationship but will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual.

“We share such amazing memories together, ones that not many can relate to. Please respect our privacy whilst we navigate going our separate ways.”

Lauren and Harrison on Love Island 2025

via ITV

A source further told MailOnline they had “drifted apart”. The source said: “Harrison and Lauren had a good run together, only a few weeks ago, they were completely smitten. But they have decided to go their separate ways and remain good friends.

“Their shared experience on Love Island was like no other, full of high emotions and drama. Due to holidays and work commitments, they’ve just drifted apart, but there’s no bad blood between them.”

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

They are the second couple from Love Island 2025 to announce it’s all over after the show, following Yas and Jamie. Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon and Angel and Ty are all still together.

What a rollercoaster it’s already been!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘She tried to hold my hand’: Nathan reveals ‘bizarre’ recent meet up he had with MAFS ex Lacey

Love Island winner is now married

Guys, this legendary Love Island winner just got married in ‘intimate and emotional’ ceremony

Love Island 2025 cast

All the irrelevant 2025 Islanders and the desperate ways they’re still clutching at fame

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far