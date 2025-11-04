It’s over! Lauren and Harrison dramatically SPLIT weeks after Love Island 2025

9 hours ago

Love Island 2025 couple Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon have split, calling time on their whirlwind relationship. Are we shocked? I’m not sure.

Their journey in the Love Island villa was a messy one. Harrison was back and forth with Lauren and Toni, and constantly said he wanted Toni, whilst sleeping with Lauren. His behaviour was so bad, Women’s Aid issued a statement to The Tab regarding what we were seeing. The charity addressed “toxic behaviours” and said “more needs to be done” when these behaviours are apparent. But now, it’s been reported they’ve called it a day.

Lauren broke the news and said in a statement she and Harrison had mutually decided to end their relationship. She said: “Hi everyone, Harrison & I have decided to no longer continue our relationship but will remain friends as everything was amicable and mutual.

“We share such amazing memories together, ones that not many can relate to. Please respect our privacy whilst we navigate going our separate ways.”

A source further told MailOnline they had “drifted apart”. The source said: “Harrison and Lauren had a good run together, only a few weeks ago, they were completely smitten. But they have decided to go their separate ways and remain good friends.

“Their shared experience on Love Island was like no other, full of high emotions and drama. Due to holidays and work commitments, they’ve just drifted apart, but there’s no bad blood between them.”

They are the second couple from Love Island 2025 to announce it’s all over after the show, following Yas and Jamie. Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon and Angel and Ty are all still together.

What a rollercoaster it’s already been!

