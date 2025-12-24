The Tab
the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

December 10 – the band spawned by Netflix’s show Simon Cowell: The Next Act – has released their first music video. The boys who featured on the show, but who Simon Cowell ultimately rejected, have been up very busy in the meantime. So many have released their own songs. Here are all the impressive things which the axed The Next Act cast members have achieved since Simon Cowell rejected them for December 10.

Aron

This 16-year-old didn’t make the band. However, he’s been busy posting TikToks poking fun at his time on the Netflix show. He was invited onto BBC Radio Leeds last week.

@aronmirmusic

Someone to hold out on all platforms!!!!!!!@CAPA College #fyp #capacollege #xyzabc #forupage #simoncowell

♬ Someone to Hold – CAPA College Music

Evan

Evan's audition simon cowell the next act

Evan’s audition
(Image via Netflix)

Evan was part of lots of stage productions when he was younger. It looks as if Evan might be re-entering his acting era. A talent agency has signed him up, and described him as “an accomplished screen & stage actor”. He’s just posted a load of new headshots.

Filip

On 11th December, Filip released his own song called Call Me When I’m Sober. You can stream it on Apple Music or Spotify.

Who needs Simon Cowell, right?

Jake E-B

This 18-year-old London lad has been super busy since the show. He’s done gigs at a pub in Wakefield, sung at a gingerbread-decorating event, performed at a Michael Bublé tribute event in Sheffield, and acted in a pantomime. And that’s just in December.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jake EB (@jakeebmusic)

Jake G

He definitely hasn’t stopped singing. You can watch his many, many covers of James Arthur and Ed Sheeran songs on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jake.g_music (@jake.g_music)

Joe

He’s now studying at Dublin City University. Joe plans to release more covers and original songs in 2026, so stay tuned!

@joebmusic0

Thank you all so much🎵#simoncowell #thenextact

♬ original sound – joebmusic0

Leon

17-year-old Leon is definitely continuing with music. According to Tudum, he’s assembling a collection of original songs. He uploaded a new single called Fair Weather Woman on 24th December 2025.

He’s been making music with Filip, who was also cut from The Next Act. The duo have been teasing clips from two new songs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FILIP (@filipjedlick)

Maybe all these rejected The Next Act cast members should officially start a second band called December 10.2?

Max

He’s been working on his original music. Max has teased a new track called God Knows, which he will apparently record in a studio soon.

@max.wmusic

God knows #godknows #originalsong #fyp #trending #music

♬ original sound – max.wmusic

Sam

Aw, Sam. He made it to the final eight, but got booted off the show. Sam seems to be focusing on acting instead now. He’s started at the Italia Conti theatre school in Woking.

@sam.meyer

Stay till the end for a surprise! 🤪 (Sorry for wasting 3 minutes of your life) Thankyou all so much for the support it means the world!!! @December 10 @Simon Cowell @Netflix #december10 #simoncowell #boyband #netflix #fyp

♬ Jazz Bossa Nova – TOKYO Lonesome Blue

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Music Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre