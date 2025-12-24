The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

3 hours ago

December 10 – the band spawned by Netflix’s show Simon Cowell: The Next Act – has released their first music video. The boys who featured on the show, but who Simon Cowell ultimately rejected, have been up very busy in the meantime. So many have released their own songs. Here are all the impressive things which the axed The Next Act cast members have achieved since Simon Cowell rejected them for December 10.

Aron

This 16-year-old didn’t make the band. However, he’s been busy posting TikToks poking fun at his time on the Netflix show. He was invited onto BBC Radio Leeds last week.

Evan

Evan was part of lots of stage productions when he was younger. It looks as if Evan might be re-entering his acting era. A talent agency has signed him up, and described him as “an accomplished screen & stage actor”. He’s just posted a load of new headshots.

Filip

On 11th December, Filip released his own song called Call Me When I’m Sober. You can stream it on Apple Music or Spotify.

Who needs Simon Cowell, right?

Jake E-B

This 18-year-old London lad has been super busy since the show. He’s done gigs at a pub in Wakefield, sung at a gingerbread-decorating event, performed at a Michael Bublé tribute event in Sheffield, and acted in a pantomime. And that’s just in December.

Jake G

He definitely hasn’t stopped singing. You can watch his many, many covers of James Arthur and Ed Sheeran songs on Instagram.

Joe

He’s now studying at Dublin City University. Joe plans to release more covers and original songs in 2026, so stay tuned!

Leon

17-year-old Leon is definitely continuing with music. According to Tudum, he’s assembling a collection of original songs. He uploaded a new single called Fair Weather Woman on 24th December 2025.

He’s been making music with Filip, who was also cut from The Next Act. The duo have been teasing clips from two new songs.

Maybe all these rejected The Next Act cast members should officially start a second band called December 10.2?

Max

He’s been working on his original music. Max has teased a new track called God Knows, which he will apparently record in a studio soon.

Sam

Aw, Sam. He made it to the final eight, but got booted off the show. Sam seems to be focusing on acting instead now. He’s started at the Italia Conti theatre school in Woking.

