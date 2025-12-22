The Tab
The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

He competed in Eurovision?!

Omg. Nicolas from December 10 was on three other TV shows before starring in Netflix’s Simon Cowell: The Next Act. He’s got quite the portfolio already, and he’s only 16.

Nicolas Alves is the teen in December 10 with the longer hair, who people on TikTok keep comparing to Harry Styles. He was born in the UK then moved to Portugal when he was 10. Nicolas been singing for years, and has been churning out covers of pop songs in English and in Portugese since he was 13. Simon Cowell: The Next Act on Netflix is actually the fourth TV show he’s featured on.

He was a runner-up on The Voice

Nicolas competed on The Voice Kids Portugal 2022. His performances of Beggin’, They Don’t Care About Us and Somebody To Love are on YouTube for you to admire. He made it to second place, which is pretty good going.

Nicolas singing Beggin' for the blind audition tv december 10

Nicolas singing Beggin’ for the blind audition
(Image via YouTube)

Nicolas was chosen for Eurovision?!

I was not aware the Junior Eurovision Song Contest was a thing, but Nicolas represented Portugal in 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia.

He performed a song called Anos 70. The track was written by a Portgusese pop singer called Carolina Deslandes, who was a coach on the kids’ and grown-ups’ version of The Voice in Portgal. The lyrics are about wishing you were born in the 1970s because the music then was better.

Nicolas scored 121 points and came in eight place out of 16 contestants, which was much better than Portugal had done in this contest in previous years.

Anos 70 has a proper music video, and is still available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

He sang on TV again in 2023

Various contestants and coaches from The Voice Portugal multiverse featured in a special Gala de Fim de Ano (New Years’ Eve Gala) show in 2023.

nicolas december 10 on the voice new year's eve gala

He’s back
(Image via YouTube)

Nicolas performed a cover of the Lenny Kravitz song Are You Gonna Go My Way with a former grown-up contestant called Tiago Barbosa.

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

