The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

1 hour ago

Omg. Nicolas from December 10 was on three other TV shows before starring in Netflix’s Simon Cowell: The Next Act. He’s got quite the portfolio already, and he’s only 16.

Nicolas Alves is the teen in December 10 with the longer hair, who people on TikTok keep comparing to Harry Styles. He was born in the UK then moved to Portugal when he was 10. Nicolas been singing for years, and has been churning out covers of pop songs in English and in Portugese since he was 13. Simon Cowell: The Next Act on Netflix is actually the fourth TV show he’s featured on.

He was a runner-up on The Voice

Nicolas competed on The Voice Kids Portugal 2022. His performances of Beggin’, They Don’t Care About Us and Somebody To Love are on YouTube for you to admire. He made it to second place, which is pretty good going.

Nicolas was chosen for Eurovision?!

I was not aware the Junior Eurovision Song Contest was a thing, but Nicolas represented Portugal in 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia.

He performed a song called Anos 70. The track was written by a Portgusese pop singer called Carolina Deslandes, who was a coach on the kids’ and grown-ups’ version of The Voice in Portgal. The lyrics are about wishing you were born in the 1970s because the music then was better.

Nicolas scored 121 points and came in eight place out of 16 contestants, which was much better than Portugal had done in this contest in previous years.

Anos 70 has a proper music video, and is still available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

He sang on TV again in 2023

Various contestants and coaches from The Voice Portugal multiverse featured in a special Gala de Fim de Ano (New Years’ Eve Gala) show in 2023.

Nicolas performed a cover of the Lenny Kravitz song Are You Gonna Go My Way with a former grown-up contestant called Tiago Barbosa.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.