Meet the seven lads in Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 – formed on his Netflix show

Simon Cowell has returned to the formula that made him king of TV pop manufacture and this time he’s brought it to Netflix. The six episode show Simon Cowell: The Next Act premiered on December 10, 2025, and follows Cowell as he hunts for a new global boyband, culminating in the formation of a seven-piece group called December 10. Netflix hails the show as Cowell taking a massive gamble to prove he still has the Midas touch, but the reviews have dragged him senseless and it’s all a bit daft. Nonetheless, December 10 have had some success already and there’s a lot of interest in them and they’ve banked a decent following on Instagram. Here’s a rundown of the seven members of December 10 from the Simon Cowell Netflix show and what you need to know about them!

The boys – Cruz Lee-Ojo, Danny Bretherton, Hendrik Christoffersen, John Fadare, Josh Olliver, Nicolas Alves and Seán Hayden – range from about 16 to 19 years old and bring a mix of choir training, musical theatre and grassroots gig experience to the group.

Cruz Lee-Ojo (19)

Cruz is from London and has a musical theatre background – he had a role in Motown: The Musical. On becoming a boyband lad, he said “I just love making people happy. Whenever I perform or entertain, I feel like that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Nicolas Alves (16)

Only 16! God I feel old. Nicolas is the one everyone is branding a Harry Styles dupe. You can find him on Instagram at @nicolasalvesdecember10. Not the catchiest handle but fair play. Nicolas said “When it comes to music I am very serious. It’s what I want to do, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. Of course you have to have fun with it, but to a certain degree it has to be taken seriously too.”

Danny Bretherton (16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny (@dannydecember10)





Why do all these 16 year olds look older than me!? When I was 16 I looked fresh out the creche. Anyway, Danny is from Chorley and sung Teddy Swims at his audition. He said on the show “I really struggle at school and feel like [music is] something I really want to do.”

Hendrik Christofferson (19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hendrikdecember10 (@hendrikdecember10)

Simon Cowell called Hendrik the band’s “big brother” – even though he’s only 19. Hendrik is from Walsall, so he’s lowery a Brummie and he was a fave with the judges on the show from the beginning.

John Fadare (17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John (@johndecember10)

John is from Kent and followed the much trodden path of cathedral choir boy to boyband heartthrob. He told Netflix’s Tudum “I have been singing forever, I knew I had a talent when my mum wanted to record me.”

Josh Oliver (17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoshDecember10 (@joshdecember10)





Josh is also from Chorley and he’s the lifelong friend of Danny – thankfully they both made the band. He was shaky in the audition but Simon Cowell knew he wanted him and he made December 10.

Sean Hayden (19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seán (@seandecember10)

Sean’s 19 and hails from Dublin. He told Tudum:b“When I was about 12, I got a lead role and solos, so I thought I must have been pretty good.”

That’s all the December 10 members from the new Simon Cowell Netflix show wrapped up! Anyone got a fave yet?

