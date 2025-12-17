The Tab

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

The undergraduate degree combines AI technologies with public policy and ethics

Ffion Williams

The University of Birmingham has announced its new Bachelor of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence and Public Policy.

The degree becomes one of the first to offer undergraduate students the opportunity to use technical AI skills alongside policy education.

The program will welcome its first cohort in September 2026 and demonstrates how understanding AI within different contexts is becoming increasingly important for employers.

It also shows how universities have begun to shift to more interdisciplinary approaches, with the degree seen to be bridging the gap between traditional Computer Science and Politics pathways.

According to the university, students will learn from “hands-on modules covering machine learning, data science for public policy, and AI governance” as well as “core public policy and political research components”.

The degree provides students with both a “grounding in artificial intelligence” and “training in public administration, ethics and policy analysis”.

Whilst the university already offers masters programs within AI, the three-year undergraduate course will also provide students with the chance to undertake a year abroad or placement year, which will “allow students to apply their skills in public, private, or voluntary sector organisations”. Within this placement year, students can gain experience in “healthcare, education, crime, and social policy”.

Students will learn from “hands-on modules covering machine learning, data science for public policy, and AI governance” as well as “core public policy and political research components”.

Teaching will also explain “how AI technologies are developed and deployed in real-world governance settings”, highlighting the practical and hands-on educational approach adopted by the degree.

Martin Waehlisch, Associate Professor of Transformative Technologies, Innovation and Global Affairs within the School of Government, advertised the programme on his LinkedIn.

He shared the degree will provide students with “the skills to design, guide, and govern the technologies shaping tomorrow”.

The professor, who also leads innovation in global affairs at the university’s Centre for AI in Government, claimed students will: “learn how AI really works .. understand how tech shapes society, politics and the world around you, work on real projects through the GovTech Hub, build a career that’s impactful, future-proof, and meaningful.”

He encourages change-makers, leaders and those who want to “make AI work for everyone” to apply.

The university’s membership of the Turing University Network will also connect the course to broader national AI research and education.

Expected career pathways following the degree include digital government, policy analysis, consulting, public service, and ethical AI deployment.

Applications for the program are now open until January 14 2026.

Featured image via Korng Sok and Igor Omilaev on Unsplash.

