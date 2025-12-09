The Great Winter Rewatch: The best shows to rewatch this winter as a Birmingham student

4 hours ago

This time of the year tends to be a rough month for Birmingham students. SFE is running painfully low, you are drowning in assignments, and that seasonal depression is hitting you harder than ever by the final week of term.

Luckily, I have curated a list of the best shows to rewatch this winter, which can help you get through the rest of this very cold, wet, and dark year. This article contains spoilers for some shows, so please be sure to read with caution.

Put your feet up, bab – it is time for the Great Winter Rewatch!

The Great British Bake Off

It is only right that we begin with the comfort show of all comfort shows. If there were a television show that had to be considered a national treasure, it would be the irreplaceable Bake Off. This year’s winner was Jasmine, who whisked her way to Bake Off victory with five Star Baker titles. This season was packed with speedy saves (the way Ian saved his chocolate stout cake was beautiful), unique flavour profiles, and another talented winner.

If you feel inspired by the events of GBBO and you want to put your baking skills to the ultimate test, you can give it a go at The Big Birmingham Bake. Hold onto your aprons, it is going to get messy!

Bridgerton

This extremely popular periodic series is set in London, during England’s Regency Era. It is known for its gripping storylines, gorgeous outfits, and Lady Whistledown’s frequent dose of gossip, which always ruffles the ton’s feathers. Just imagine it was set in Birmingham – Lady Whistledown would love writing up her daily paper here. With the amount of study spots and cafes in the city, nobody would know where to start looking.

It has been announced to the ton that the fourth season shall arrive on our screens on 29th January 2026. Unfortunately, if you end up too busy to catch up before that highly anticipated day, I can only extend my deepest sorrows and prayers.

This writer strongly recommends that everyone refresh their memory about the most recent events, before another season debuts.

Come Dine With Me

Come Dine With Me has produced some iconic one-liners, interesting dishes, and wholesome moments throughout all 56 seasons. Re-watching any series is bound to take your mind off your looming food shop and hungry overdraft. It could even inspire your flatmates to brave Aldi together on a Sunday at 3pm, and host a few nights of your own.

Whatever you do, don’t serve food on wooden planks, lick the whisk, or serve an Eton mess for dessert. Otherwise, Peter’s bitter conscience might haunt you and cause you to lead a sad, little life – just ask Jane.

Love Is Blind UK

You’re a liar if you claim that you haven’t seen Love Is Blind. You should listen to your spleen and relive the most recent season of Love Is Blind UK. Besides the fact that there were only three weddings, and two resulted in divorce within a year, it was entertaining as always. If you think your love life is turbulent after a night out at Rosie’s, this series will make you feel much better. This reality love series has messy meetups, suspense-filled reveals, and classic one-liners. What more do you need?

Abbott Elementary

Nothing says comfort like watching a sitcom about a group of Philadelphia public school teachers navigate life, friendships, and teaching during seasonal holidays. Nothing beats Janine and Gregory’s slow burn to romance – although I have seen people run faster at ROCUP’s Saturday morning 5km. Whether you are socially awkward and caring like Jacob, or witty and bold like Ava, there is a character for everyone in this Golden Globe-winning series.

Derry Girls

This Irish series is guaranteed to make you simultaneously laugh, smile, and cry. If you haven’t seen Derry Girls, clear out your schedule – that pizza date at Joe’s can’t wait!

The series features Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who broke into the industry through her role in Derry Girls. It follows the lives of Irish teenagers Clare, Erin, Michelle, and Erin’s cousin Orla. Sadly, Michelle’s English cousin James is a regular victim of her witty insults. Set in Derry during the mid-1990s, the sitcom shows what their everyday lives look like at their all-girls Catholic school (plus James).

If this group attended secondary school in Brum, I could definitely see Orla getting lost in Cadbury World, Clare having the time of her life in the Gay Village, Erin spending the day in the Bullring, and Michelle dragging James by the curls to look for the best clubs on Broad Street.

Peaky Blinders

It is by the order of the Peaky Blinders that you relive the events of this Birmingham gang. The historical crime drama features heavy hitters such as Cillian Murphy, Brummie treasure Benjamin Zephaniah, and Joe Cole. Following the aftermath of WWI, it shows viewers what life looked like for the gang as they made sense of who was their enemy, alliance, and friend’s enemy.

Fancy a hot drink and a cheeky sweet treat while watching a show? Click here to decide what hot drink will work best, just in case your Great Winter Rewatch turns into an unexpected all-nighter.