Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Suchismita Ghosh

If you’ve watched Heated Rivalry, you already know Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s chemistry is kind of unreal. Since the show dropped, the pair have been very open about how close they are, what working together was really like, and why people keep reading their friendship completely wrong.

So, here’s everything Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have actually said about each other.

They’ve both said they’re best friends (and not dating)

Connor addressed this directly in an interview with Vulture, explaining why people blur the lines so easily. “For me, it doesn’t feel spicy at all, like, that’s me and my best friend,” he said. “This is the first time in my life I’m having this many eyes on me. They’ve seen me naked, they’ve seen me kiss, they’ve seen me be in love with a man on-screen, it’s only normal for people to try to transfer that over to mine and Hudson’s real life.”

Connor has been especially open about how important Hudson is to him. Speaking to W magazine, he didn’t hold back at all. “Hudson is my best friend, and I literally can’t fathom doing this without him,” he said. “We were both in similar places in life before this. We quit our jobs within a day of each other. We booked this and flew out the same day.”

He went on to explain how overwhelming the sudden fame has been, and how having Hudson alongside him made it all easier. “This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter.”

Hudson echoed that same feeling when speaking to Deadline, saying, “Connor and I, we’re best friends, and we love expressing that physically.”

Hudson said their friendship is something he’ll always show physically

Hudson has spoken a lot about why he’s so physically affectionate with Connor, especially after people started assuming it meant they were secretly together.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy show, Hudson said he’s fed up with people sexualising platonic male friendships. “I feel taboos around just exploring physical intimacy with just people you admire and love,” he said. “Especially with Connor, who I love dearly… I’m always going to just physically express my love.”

He added, “If you’re still biased or jaded or uncomfortable with expressing physical love for people in 2025, you’ve got to f*cking, just, you know, get over yourself.”

The very filthy audition comment and the chaotic X-rated icebreaker

So, their chemistry didn’t just magically appear once cameras started rolling. It was there right from the auditions, and things only got more chaotic from there.

Hudson has admitted that after their audition, he said something very explicit to Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney about Connor. Jacob repeated the exact comment. “Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f*ck me,’” Jacob said. Um, okay.

And if that wasn’t enough, Hudson also revealed on the Shut Up Evan podcast that their actual friendship properly began with an equally X-rated moment before filming their first s*x scenes. “I remember Connor and I broke the ice by trying this on in front of each other,” Hudson said, referring to the c*ck sock used during intimate scenes.

When Hudson struggled to figure it out, Connor calmly talked him through it like a pro. “You have to dip in, get the balls first,” Hudson explained. “Cinch, tie, and then tuck in.” Not exactly a normal icebreaker, but somehow, it worked.

They’re each other’s biggest fans

Hudson praised Connor’s acting in Timid magazine, calling his co-star incredibly present. “He’s so incredibly truthful,” Hudson said. “He can crack me and change my trajectory in the scene. That’s his superpower.”

Connor returned the favour by saying he trusted Hudson completely on set. “It’s so easy to act when you believe the person opposite you,” he said.

They have nicknames, matching tattoos, and give ‘big spooning hugs’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Hudson revealed in Timid that they have loads of nicknames for each other, including “Pookie”, “Papi”, “Huddy”, and “Con Con”.

They also got matching tattoos reading “S*X SELLS”.

And when Hudson stayed at Connor’s LA apartment, he told Variety., “We were like, ‘Oh, my God, if people saw us just getting ready in the morning, giving each other big spooning hugs, just to say we’re proud of each other,’ people would be going crazy. If only one fan had access, God forbid.”

But, as he put it simply, “We just love each other very dearly.”

If they are not the cutest best friends who are respectfully obsessed with each other, I don’t know who is.

Suchismita Ghosh

