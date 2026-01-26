The Tab
Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have incredible chemistry on screen, but they’re super close off-screen as well, and now they’ve revealed how Hudson made a filthy comment about Connor during the auditions.

The two actors, who play Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, recently opened up about their auditions for the HBO Max series, and one X-rated comment from Hudson has now gone viral.

Connor Storrie revealed that Hudson was the third actor he read with during auditions, and straight away, it felt different.

“Hudson was the third actor that I read with. The first two I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’ and then Hudson came on,” Connor said to Out. “Jacob actually texted me directly and was like, ‘What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Hudson, for sure.’ Instantly.”

But Hudson felt it too and in a much more intense way.

What was the filthy comment that Hudson made towards Connor?

via HBO

Hudson explained that he had also read with another possible Ilya, and while it went well, something about Connor just felt different.

“I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor… there was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be.”

He then revealed that he actually said something to Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney about Connor, but didn’t repeat the exact words. Instead, he asked Jacob to say it for him.

That’s when Jacob Tierney revealed exactly what Hudson had said after the audition. “Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f*ck me.’”

To which Connor replied, “Damn! Is that what it is?”

Jacob then confirmed, “That is literally what he said. And I was like, ‘Well, I think I cast this right.’”

So, it’s pretty clear the chemistry wasn’t just acting.

Jacob Tierney also explained that Shane and Ilya had to be cast as a pair, not separately. “They were essentially cast at the same time. It was very clear to us that we needed to find Shane and Ilya together. This show lives and dies with them.”

He added, “There are terrific actors who are in different shows. You need to find the people who are going to be together in the same show, and that’s what the two of them had quite instantly.”

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

