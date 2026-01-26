Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

31 mins ago

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have incredible chemistry on screen, but they’re super close off-screen as well, and now they’ve revealed how Hudson made a filthy comment about Connor during the auditions.

The two actors, who play Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, recently opened up about their auditions for the HBO Max series, and one X-rated comment from Hudson has now gone viral.

Connor Storrie revealed that Hudson was the third actor he read with during auditions, and straight away, it felt different.

“Hudson was the third actor that I read with. The first two I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’ and then Hudson came on,” Connor said to Out. “Jacob actually texted me directly and was like, ‘What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Hudson, for sure.’ Instantly.”

But Hudson felt it too and in a much more intense way.

What was the filthy comment that Hudson made towards Connor?

Hudson explained that he had also read with another possible Ilya, and while it went well, something about Connor just felt different.

“I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor… there was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be.”

He then revealed that he actually said something to Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney about Connor, but didn’t repeat the exact words. Instead, he asked Jacob to say it for him.

That’s when Jacob Tierney revealed exactly what Hudson had said after the audition. “Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f*ck me.’”

To which Connor replied, “Damn! Is that what it is?”

Jacob then confirmed, “That is literally what he said. And I was like, ‘Well, I think I cast this right.’”

So, it’s pretty clear the chemistry wasn’t just acting.

Jacob Tierney also explained that Shane and Ilya had to be cast as a pair, not separately. “They were essentially cast at the same time. It was very clear to us that we needed to find Shane and Ilya together. This show lives and dies with them.”

He added, “There are terrific actors who are in different shows. You need to find the people who are going to be together in the same show, and that’s what the two of them had quite instantly.”

