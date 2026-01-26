The Tab
Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

After the massive success of Heated Rivalry season one, viewers have been desperate for updates about season two, and now the creator and stars have finally shared what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

From filming timelines to the premiere window, book connections, tone shifts and universe expansion, here’s everything Jacob Tierney, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have said so far about Heated Rivalry season two.

Season two was confirmed in December

via HBO

Heated Rivalry icons Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams announced that season two was confirmed in a promo video for HBO Max.

Although the renewal had been known behind the scenes for a while, Jacob Tierney explained that it only became official days before the announcement. “’Cause like… we knew,” Tierney said, referring to the show’s huge success, including becoming the number one show on HBO Max.

He explained that the show’s breakout popularity made the renewal feel inevitable, especially after the series went straight to number one on the platform and received massive global attention. But despite that, the official confirmation only came two days before the public announcement, when Tierney and the production team gathered Connor and Hudson over Zoom to record their reaction.

Hudson Williams later joked that he nearly ruined the surprise in interviews, “I am the weakest link. I am to be trusted with nothing. I have been taken off the email list and the group chats because they can’t trust me with anything.”

So, when will Heated Rivalry season two come out?

via HBO

Jacob Tierney has been very clear about the timeline, and viewers shouldn’t expect it too quickly but also not too late.

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

“It will not be the same time next year, but it’ll be pretty soon after that,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
“It’s not gonna be two years. It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think.”

So, basically, it’s not coming in winter 2026, but it won’t be a long wait either.

Tierney also explained why the production pace is limited. He said, “There’s only so fast a track to go down when the show is written and directed by one person.”

He added, “We want to get the season out as soon as we can, while also making sure that we give people a good second season.”

Tierney also confirmed that writing for season two hadn’t yet started at the time of the interview in December last year.

Connor Storrie also shared a major update during his appearance on TODAY, where he revealed that filming will likely begin in summer 2026.

“I think Jacob’s still writing it,” he said. “I think we’re going to be filming, I don’t know when, exactly.”

When asked directly if that meant summer, he replied, “Yeah, I think about then.”

Season two will continue Shane and Ilya’s story

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

via HBO

There’s no change in focus, season two will still centre on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Jacob Tierney confirmed that the story will continue directly from The Long Game, the sequel book to Heated Rivalry in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series.

Connor also confirmed this in the season two renewal video. He said, “Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers.”

Both leads have hinted that the tone will shift in season two. Hudson Williams explained the difference. He said, “If Season one is like an internal battle, season two is more of an external battle.”

Connor Storrie also spoke about the emotional shift and how the story will focus on what happens after they choose each other. “I’m interested to play at the dynamic that develops in The Long Game, which is, now that we’ve established we’re together and we’re choosing this, what does that look like to consistently choose through new obstacles, new self-realisations?” he said.

He also described the dynamic change in their relationship. “We’re in the real leagues now, and it’s cool to watch these people that have been in this heightened reality for so long. The other shoe drops that deepens the love, but that also tests some of their personal limits.”

So instead of secret tension, rivalry, and longing, season two will focus on real relationship pressure, public life, identity, emotional growth, and long-term commitment.

A Common Goal book character is officially part of the universe

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

via HBO

Season one introduced Kyle Swift, who is the bartender from Kingfisher Tavern. He is a character from another Game Changers book, Common Goal.

Jacob Tierney confirmed that he will be in Heated Rivalry season two. He said, “I’m not being coy about that. That’s the same Kyle. I don’t know what his love life looks like. I don’t know what that journey’s gonna be or when.”

He also previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m going to put some other stuff as well from the other books to keep the fans happy, which is my pleasure.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

cut Heated Rivalry book ending change

Heated Rivalry cut the book’s epilogue and it changes how Ilya and Shane’s story actually ends

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

Latest

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows