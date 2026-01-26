After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

2 hours ago

After the massive success of Heated Rivalry season one, viewers have been desperate for updates about season two, and now the creator and stars have finally shared what’s actually happening behind the scenes.

From filming timelines to the premiere window, book connections, tone shifts and universe expansion, here’s everything Jacob Tierney, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have said so far about Heated Rivalry season two.

Season two was confirmed in December

Heated Rivalry icons Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams announced that season two was confirmed in a promo video for HBO Max.

Although the renewal had been known behind the scenes for a while, Jacob Tierney explained that it only became official days before the announcement. “’Cause like… we knew,” Tierney said, referring to the show’s huge success, including becoming the number one show on HBO Max.

He explained that the show’s breakout popularity made the renewal feel inevitable, especially after the series went straight to number one on the platform and received massive global attention. But despite that, the official confirmation only came two days before the public announcement, when Tierney and the production team gathered Connor and Hudson over Zoom to record their reaction.

Hudson Williams later joked that he nearly ruined the surprise in interviews, “I am the weakest link. I am to be trusted with nothing. I have been taken off the email list and the group chats because they can’t trust me with anything.”

So, when will Heated Rivalry season two come out?

Jacob Tierney has been very clear about the timeline, and viewers shouldn’t expect it too quickly but also not too late.

“It will not be the same time next year, but it’ll be pretty soon after that,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s not gonna be two years. It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think.”

So, basically, it’s not coming in winter 2026, but it won’t be a long wait either.

Tierney also explained why the production pace is limited. He said, “There’s only so fast a track to go down when the show is written and directed by one person.”

He added, “We want to get the season out as soon as we can, while also making sure that we give people a good second season.”

Tierney also confirmed that writing for season two hadn’t yet started at the time of the interview in December last year.

Connor Storrie also shared a major update during his appearance on TODAY, where he revealed that filming will likely begin in summer 2026.

“I think Jacob’s still writing it,” he said. “I think we’re going to be filming, I don’t know when, exactly.”

When asked directly if that meant summer, he replied, “Yeah, I think about then.”

Season two will continue Shane and Ilya’s story

There’s no change in focus, season two will still centre on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Jacob Tierney confirmed that the story will continue directly from The Long Game, the sequel book to Heated Rivalry in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series.

Connor also confirmed this in the season two renewal video. He said, “Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers.”

Both leads have hinted that the tone will shift in season two. Hudson Williams explained the difference. He said, “If Season one is like an internal battle, season two is more of an external battle.”

Connor Storrie also spoke about the emotional shift and how the story will focus on what happens after they choose each other. “I’m interested to play at the dynamic that develops in The Long Game, which is, now that we’ve established we’re together and we’re choosing this, what does that look like to consistently choose through new obstacles, new self-realisations?” he said.

He also described the dynamic change in their relationship. “We’re in the real leagues now, and it’s cool to watch these people that have been in this heightened reality for so long. The other shoe drops that deepens the love, but that also tests some of their personal limits.”

So instead of secret tension, rivalry, and longing, season two will focus on real relationship pressure, public life, identity, emotional growth, and long-term commitment.

A Common Goal book character is officially part of the universe

Season one introduced Kyle Swift, who is the bartender from Kingfisher Tavern. He is a character from another Game Changers book, Common Goal.

Jacob Tierney confirmed that he will be in Heated Rivalry season two. He said, “I’m not being coy about that. That’s the same Kyle. I don’t know what his love life looks like. I don’t know what that journey’s gonna be or when.”

He also previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m going to put some other stuff as well from the other books to keep the fans happy, which is my pleasure.”

