Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Loads of people thought Connor Storrie was “just” Ilya Rozanov from Heated Rivalry, but before becoming the breakout star of the 2025 sports romance series, Connor had actually already appeared in some pretty major movies.

The 25-year-old has previously shared that he was waiting tables when he secured his breakout role in Heated Rivalry. So naturally, loads of people assumed this must have been his first real step into the acting world. But actually, Connor Storrie has already had some pretty prominent roles in big projects.

So, what movies and TV shows has Connor Storrie been in?

connor storrie in riley and the clip that made me go "oh baby you're a star" pic.twitter.com/ZQLbUVQjcJ — muna 🌹 (@curvedfangs) January 19, 2026

Connor started his acting career in 2018 with short films like Ménage à Trois and Watch and Guide. He then went on to land minor roles in feature films such as White Terror and Headless Horseman, as well as appearing in the miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things.

Also, it’s worth noting that Heated Rivalry isn’t even his first role in a queer sports story. In 2023, he appeared in the feature film Riley as Liam Hauser. It was a small role, sure, but it was one of those parts that really gave him a foot in the door. His role in Riley has recently gone viral on Twitter for his long hair look with people calling him a “star”.

Then came the huge shocker. In 2024, Connor appeared in the DC movie Joker: Folie à Deux, the one starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. He played a young Arkham Asylum inmate. And here’s the wild part: His character actually becomes crucial by the end of the film. He essentially takes on the Joker mantle, pushing the chaos even further. Mind. Blown. According to interviews, Connor had to keep this role a secret for nearly two years before the film was released.

Reminder that Connor Storrie was in JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX #JokerMovie🤯 pic.twitter.com/E6RDLeHbp1 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 18, 2026

Now, after his breakout role in the steamy TV series Heated Rivalry, he’s also ventured into voice work, narrating Dane in the audio series Ember and Ice. He did this alongside his best friend and co-star Hudson Williams. Plus, he’s exploring filmmaking too. In 2025, he completed his feature-length directorial debut, Transaction Planet, proving he’s not just an actor, but a serious creative force as well.

I always knew Connor Storrie deserved all the recognition he’s getting right now, but his past work is just as impressive as his rise to fame.

