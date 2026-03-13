All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

5 seconds ago

Our ultimate favs Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell returned for the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. They were in the crowd, delivering some of the best facial expressions to when the drama was going down.

Jimmy and Chelsea have taken us on a ride since their time on Love Is Blind season six. They got engaged, but didn’t make it to their wedding day. They briefly dated after the show, but ended up becoming just friends, and for a short time dated other people.

Then, both of these relationships ended, and Jimmy and Chelsea started hanging out together more. They now live in the same apartment building, are constantly together, and everyone thinks a reunion is on the cards. They even once said that if they’d met in the real world and not through Love Is Blind, they think they’d be together now.

A lot of people might have thought the season 10 reunion was the perfect time to announce they’re back together, but alas, they did not. They did however share a bunch of cute behind the scenes picture and videos, that we can all look at whilst we wish them all the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

In one video, Jimmy and Chelsea said they were “reminiscing” as they sat in a pod together. They cuddled and laughed, and honestly, I’m weeping. Note: Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On was the choice of background music. “Lol miss you guys,” one person said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

In another, Jimmy could be seen walking into a pod and taking a seat on the iconic sofa. Chelsea then appeared and said: “Who would have thought?”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Jimmy also shared some pictures and videos alone, of him vibing around the filming areas. Chelsea shared some pictures on her account too, bringing back the old joke from her season that she was “clingy”. Her caption on the post said: “Really showing Love Is Blind how clingy I can be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

“It’s pretty sick watching Love Is Blind from the other side,” Jimmy added in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

As you could have probably guessed, the comments section on every post is filled with people wishing them back together, and saying how much we miss them. They’re the best, end of.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.