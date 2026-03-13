The Tab
Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

I need them back together so bad

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Our ultimate favs Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell returned for the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. They were in the crowd, delivering some of the best facial expressions to when the drama was going down.

Jimmy and Chelsea have taken us on a ride since their time on Love Is Blind season six. They got engaged, but didn’t make it to their wedding day. They briefly dated after the show, but ended up becoming just friends, and for a short time dated other people.

Then, both of these relationships ended, and Jimmy and Chelsea started hanging out together more. They now live in the same apartment building, are constantly together, and everyone thinks a reunion is on the cards. They even once said that if they’d met in the real world and not through Love Is Blind, they think they’d be together now.

A lot of people might have thought the season 10 reunion was the perfect time to announce they’re back together, but alas, they did not. They did however share a bunch of cute behind the scenes picture and videos, that we can all look at whilst we wish them all the best.

In one video, Jimmy and Chelsea said they were “reminiscing” as they sat in a pod together. They cuddled and laughed, and honestly, I’m weeping. Note: Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On was the choice of background music. “Lol miss you guys,” one person said.

In another, Jimmy could be seen walking into a pod and taking a seat on the iconic sofa. Chelsea then appeared and said: “Who would have thought?”.

Jimmy also shared some pictures and videos alone, of him vibing around the filming areas. Chelsea shared some pictures on her account too, bringing back the old joke from her season that she was “clingy”. Her caption on the post said: “Really showing Love Is Blind how clingy I can be.”

“It’s pretty sick watching Love Is Blind from the other side,” Jimmy added in his post.

As you could have probably guessed, the comments section on every post is filled with people wishing them back together, and saying how much we miss them. They’re the best, end of.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

The juicy reason Amber and Barnett weren’t at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Latest
Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

The secret photo that caused the drama between Love Island’s Toni, Yas and Shakira

Ellissa Bain

It’s all coming out now

Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

The secret photo that caused the drama between Love Island’s Toni, Yas and Shakira

Ellissa Bain

It’s all coming out now