Jimmy has changed so much since Love Is Blind, so here’s the reason he looks so different

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are the best thing to have ever come out of Love Is Blind. I’ll die on that hill. During their engagement they gave us so much drama, and then they didn’t even make it to their wedding. But they didn’t end there. After their split they had us all on tenterhooks teasing they’d got back together, and the chaos kept coming.

And now, post show, the changes and updates have kept coming. They both briefly got into new relationships, but then those ended… and they ran back to one another. They’re currently drip-feeding a reunion on us. But what’s getting significantly in the way of all that is just how much Jimmy has changed since Love Is Blind. His glow up is incredible. I am no better than a man.

He looks amazing. Jimmy is now constantly sharing topless pictures, and updates in his new life. I’ll be real, I’m not mad. His transformation is drastic, and everyone is losing their minds over it.“Is this the same person?????,” someone said on one of his recent photos. Another added: “The way I didn’t know it was you until the next pic.” Others said they had to do “a double take” before recognising him.

Jimmy has had some work done since Love Is Blind, which has been key to his post-show transformation. He got a hair transplant, which cost some serious bucks.

At the time, he explained he decided to stay in the States for the procedure, which is typically more expensive to do. He had his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago. Jimmy explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

He added he wanted “thicker, healthier-looking” hair. Jimmy said: “I didn’t want to try to have a hairline of a 17 or 18-year-old. It’s not realistic. I wanted to look my age and have thicker, healthier-looking hair.”

As well as this, he’s not confirmed, but it looks as though he’s had some veneers. He’s also grown some facial hair, and whenever people comment about this on his posts, he’s straight to thank them for telling him he looks great.

The most obvious change mind you is that Jimmy is constantly sharing his gym progress. In one post he said he’s lost 20lbs in just four months, alongside building a lot of new muscle. We can see that!

