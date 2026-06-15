The Tab

We found out the filthy context behind *that* picture of Bonnie Blue and Love Island’s Lorenzo

‘I slipped him a blue ski mask’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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This weekend, a picture has emerged of Love Island 2026 Islander Lorenzo Alessi and the one and only Bonnie Blue. Instantly, people called it a bit of an ick.

Lorenzo has been, shall we say, shooting his shot on Love Island. He’s basically cracked on with half the villa at this point, he must be getting tired. So people were shocked but potentially not surprised when a picture of him hanging out with Bonnie Blue was shared.

The picture showed the two of them arm-in-arm, posing at a beach club. They’re both in swimwear, happily smiling into the camera. It’s all very cosy.

The picture has since gone viral. It’s been all over Twitter, or X, discussed on Reddit threads, and even found home in the Facebook groups. But, nobody had any idea of the story behind the moment. So, I found out.

Lorenzo with Bonnie Blue before Love Island

via Twitter

What’s the story behind the picture of Lorenzo hanging out with Bonnie Blue?

Ok, we now know a little more about what’s going on here. The photo was taken last year, at O Beach in Ibiza, when Lorenzo approached Bonnie for a photo. Bonnie hinted there might have been more behind their encounter, but didn’t rat Lorenzo out too much.

“I met Lorenzo in Ibiza last year and yes, I slipped him a blue ski mask,” she told The Tab.

Bonnie was in Ibiza in August 2025, and loads of videos and pictures went viral of her hanging out with fans. She also met the Ibiza Final Boss at the same time. Remember him?

Meanwhile, Lorenzo has shared loads of photos on Instagram of himself in Ibiza last summer. It looks as though he spent a lot of time there across July and August. What a crossover.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue Love Island Reality TV Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

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