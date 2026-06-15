Um, George caught kissing a girl outside a chicken shop just days after he quit Love Island

5 hours ago

George Knight has been filmed kissing a mystery girl just days after he quit the Love Island 2026 villa. George left the show days after we’d seen him arrive as a bombshell.

It was confirmed he had left the show for “private reasons”, and George then posted a statement in which he gave more detail. “Family comes first, always. Leaving the Love Island villa was a decision made in order to be with my family,” he said.

“Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot.”

He later added that a close member of his family was ill, and their health unexpectedly got a lot worse while he was in the villa.

Since then, George has been doing interviews talking about who we wishes he’d had time to couple up with, and has been talking about rekindling things with Robyn, who he was cracking on with in the villa.

However, maybe she’s not the only girl on his mind right now. A video has emerged, which appears to show George kissing a different blonde woman, after a night out in London. In the clip, George leans in for a kiss at the very romantic location of outside a Morley’s chicken shop.

The video has added: “Love Island star George spotted outside Morley’s Battersea on Falcon Road with a new girl.” It’s had 68k views.

The comments are quite wild. “Omg solid Morley’s this one he knows his stuff,” one person remarked. A big compliment there. Another added: “Investigative journalism I likeeee it.” It truly is.

George, I need to know what’s going on right now.

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