The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

2 hours ago

Lovers of Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026 might want to look away now, because a dating expert has said there’s one thing that could potentially sabotage their relationship. Oh no!

The couple have been going strong since the very start, and have made moves to lock things off already. They haven’t really faced any bumps so far, and seem to be head over heels for one another. Sean took Lola up to the terrace and confessed his feelings, and already I’m backing them to go all the way.

But, there’s one thing that could be their downfall. Celebrity relationship expert Dr Tara has said Lola’s work as a detective might impact her mindset in relationships. She said “detective mode” often “backfires” in relationships, and as the show goes on, Lola might start dissecting things too much, and will risk getting inside her own head about her connection with Sean.

“It can definitely become self-sabotaging to constantly look for red flags, you’re almost creating what is called a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Dr Tata told The Tab, in an interview commissioned by OddsChecker. “Healthy dating should be about curiosity, asking who this person really is, rather than assuming how they might hurt you.”

Given they’ve got so close so quick, there is plenty of time for Lola to ponder their relationship – which could end up being a bad thing. That being said, Dr Tara does back Lola and Sean as having a good connection. “I would say Lola and Sean have the strongest connection [of all couples],” Dr Tara said.

“They share similar communication styles and emotional needs, and you can already see trust and emotional safety forming, which is a really strong indicator that they could go far in the competition.”

People on Twitter are also convinced it might be too early for them to have peaked, and are predicting a storm soon. “I see the Fitzy and Lola downfall incoming,” one person wrote. Others called them “the Casa Amor heartbreak” we inevitably have coming. I’m not ready!

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