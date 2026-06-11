Robyn reveals if Love Island’s Lola and Sean are actually real after locking it off so quickly

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Everyone was shocked when Love Island’s Sean aka Fitzy locked things off with Lola after just one week in the villa, which seemed like crazy behaviour after such little time, and Robyn has revealed if their feelings are real.

The pair coupled up on day one and it’s been smooth sailing for them ever since. After eight happy days together, primary school teacher Fitzy took the ex-police detective up to the terrace to confess his feelings to her and practically become exclusive, but people are convinced his head is going to turn.

“I see the Fitzy and Lola downfall incoming,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: “T think Lola genuinely likes Sean, and Sean is playing her. Noticing certain phrases he’s saying and the way he’s moving… he’s definitely playing the game well though.” Someone else said: “Omg I do love Sean and Lola but I worry someones head will turn and one of them is going to get hurt as a result.”

But according to Robyn, who was dumped at the latest recoupling, they actually are the real deal. She told ITV in her exit interview: “A million per cent, Lola and Fitzy (Sean). They are the real deal. We were honestly in awe of them. Watching them all day, I was like, ‘Why can’t I have that?'”

She continued: “They are amazing, gorgeous people independently, and together they are just absolutely incredible. I’m definitely rooting for them to win!” So, it sounds like they really are head over heels for each other, and Robyn thinks they’re going to make it all the way to the end together. We’ll have to wait and see.

Speaking about her own situation with George, Robyn added: “I really enjoyed getting to know George. It’s unfortunate that he had to go home, but I hope he’s okay. That was my main concern. We really hit it off straight away and he was a lovely boy. There were a few ups and downs, which is inevitable in there, but once we had a conversation, we smoothed things out. I’m looking forward to speaking to him when I’m home.”

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Featured image credit: ITV