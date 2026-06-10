I’ve unearthed old pics of Love Island’s Fitzy, and his transformation is straight-up sorcery

4 hours ago

Love Island lad Seán Fitzgerald, better known as Fitzy, is one of the newest footballers to enter the now infamous villa.

Hailing from Galway, Fitzy is a primary school teacher and professional Irish football player with his own Wikipedia page! Love that for him.

Though Love Island hopefuls usually scrub their social media profiles before going into the villa, Fitzy did not get that memo. His digital footprint is thankfully more hilarious than concerning, and people have already dug through his archives to find undeniably crease-worthy clips.

Well, I did the exact same thing on Instagram, and it shows how Fitzy went from skinny teen to Love Island lad in the making. Take a look.

Fitzy’s oldest pic on Insta dates back to 2015

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Fitzy’s oldest posts on Instagram are technically a picture of a pool (random, I know) and a football shot where you can’t really see his face.

The next one shows him at some kind of party, which he captioned with the 100 emoji.

One thing I will say: Thank GOD for the bleached buzzcut.

Fitzy and his dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Either Fitzy has always been a giant, or his dad is quite small.

Now, he’s not breaking football rules

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Though picking up the ball is typically prohibited in football, that isn’t the case for traditional Gaelic football. Fitzy has played the sport for years, and despite being mega successful, GAA players are not compensated. Instead, players get between €1,000 and €1,700 a year for gear, travel, and nutrition.

A baby Fitzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

In a solemn post about the loss of a loved one, you can see Fitzy as a kid.

He’s gone through many hairstyles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Though I think he’s got a winner with the platinum buzz cut, Fitzy has donned a number of hairstyles over the years. I’m not feeling the mullet in this throwback pic, taken in 2021.

Side bar: What in the High School Musical is going on in the second pic?

The blonde started three years ago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Though he’s still sporting the mullet, by 2023, Fitzy was starting to step into his blondeness.

His tagged posts are even better

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Reichenbach (@joereichenbachh)

You can tell it’s a throwback picture by his gesture, which has been outlawed for over a decade now.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/ITV