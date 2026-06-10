George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

7 hours ago

George has started to open up about his short-lived Love Island appearance, and he’s even responded to Toni Laites calling him a “jump care” on the show.

After George Knight entered the Love Island season thirteen villa, the ladies of The Debrief podcast discussed his bombshell status. Toni admitted that she would be “p*ssed” to see him walk into the villa.

“No tea no shade, George is a jump scare. I would be p*ssed if I saw him walk in, I’m not gonna lie,” she said, as her co-hosts Shakira and Yasmin urged her to “let him cook.”

The comments drew quite a lot of criticism, with people arguing that “coming for his looks is mean spirited” and unneeded.

Well, now George has responded.

Love Island’s George Knight didn’t think twice about it

George Knight’s sudden exit from Love Island was drenched in mystery, with him only alluding to a “family” issue as the cause. He detailed it further once leaving the villa.

“They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family,” he revealed in an interview with The Sun.

“They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, he was directly asked about Toni’s earlier comments. He revealed that it’s a little awkward because the girlfriend of his “best best friend” is Toni’s manager.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and I couldn’t give two,” he explained. “I think if the roles had been reversed, and a guy had said that about a girl, I think it would have blown up even more. You never know where they’d be now.”

George argued that the lighting didn’t help, and when the interviewer asked for a message for Toni, he said: “Fair play. Everyone’s striving to be relevant, and that was going to be a bold comment.”

He thanked Shakira for pushing back on Toni’s comments, revealing that he’d been called much worse things on the football pitch.

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Featured image credit: ITV/TikTok