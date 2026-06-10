The Tab
George

George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

‘Everyone’s striving to be relevant’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

George has started to open up about his short-lived Love Island appearance, and he’s even responded to Toni Laites calling him a “jump care” on the show.

After George Knight entered the Love Island season thirteen villa, the ladies of The Debrief podcast discussed his bombshell status. Toni admitted that she would be “p*ssed” to see him walk into the villa.

“No tea no shade, George is a jump scare. I would be p*ssed if I saw him walk in, I’m not gonna lie,” she said, as her co-hosts Shakira and Yasmin urged her to “let him cook.”

The comments drew quite a lot of criticism, with people arguing that “coming for his looks is mean spirited” and unneeded.

Well, now George has responded.

@loveislandnewshq

was Toni out of order for saying this? #loveislanduk #loveisland #uktv #ukdrama #realitytv

♬ origineel geluid – HouseCollectives

Love Island’s George Knight didn’t think twice about it

George Knight’s sudden exit from Love Island was drenched in mystery, with him only alluding to a “family” issue as the cause. He detailed it further once leaving the villa.

“They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call. It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family,” he revealed in an interview with The Sun.

“They said they felt like they weren’t doing their role as a parent if they didn’t let me know. And with what was said, I just felt like it was the right thing to come home.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, he was directly asked about Toni’s earlier comments. He revealed that it’s a little awkward because the girlfriend of his “best best friend” is Toni’s manager.

@dfkmuk

credit: the sun – showbiz fix (george on toni calling him a jumpscare) #LoveIsland #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – yonces_soldier

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and I couldn’t give two,” he explained. “I think if the roles had been reversed, and a guy had said that about a girl, I think it would have blown up even more. You never know where they’d be now.”

George argued that the lighting didn’t help, and when the interviewer asked for a message for Toni, he said: “Fair play. Everyone’s striving to be relevant, and that was going to be a bold comment.”

He thanked Shakira for pushing back on Toni’s comments, revealing that he’d been called much worse things on the football pitch.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV/TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from

Jasmine influencer career before Love Island 2026

I had no idea how big Jasmine’s influencer career was before even entering the Love Island villa

George reveals the full sad reason he was forced to leave Love Island villa so suddenly

Latest

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’

What happened to gay YouTubers Johntae and Eric? They went from ‘super couple’ to life in prison

Kieran Galpin

Well, that got incredibly dark

George reveals what Love Island’s Lorenzo is actually like in real life after mixed vibes

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work him out

Sydney Sweeney X-rated Cassie scenes Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney justifies the endless X-rated Cassie scenes in Euphoria after huge backlash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Look, I’m playing a character’

All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

Caitlyn Wright

The hidden meaning behind Bear’s name is clever

George

George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

Kieran Galpin

‘Everyone’s striving to be relevant’