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Ranking Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos they'll cause

One week in, here’s a ranking of Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos we think they’ll cause

The top two are giving messy

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 has been a whole lot of chaos, and it’s only been a week. We’ve had an Islander having to apologise before the show even started, one contestant already leave the villa, and somehow two brothers ending up in the same cast.

So, things are already pretty chaotic. But even with all that, there are some Islanders who I think are going to cause a lot more drama than the others.

Here’s my very serious and definitely unbiased ranking of the Love Island 2026 cast based on how much chaos I think they’ll cause.

Sam

via ITV

Everyone seems very protective of Sam and I get it. He’s been one of the nicest and sweetest people in the villa so far. Maybe he’s actually too nice for Love Island. I genuinely can’t see him causing any chaos at all.

Lola

via ITV

Considering Lola used to be a detective, I feel like she’d rather solve an argument than start one. Plus, the way she’s completely loved up with Sean right now, I’m not getting any chaotic vibes whatsoever.

Sean

via ITV

Speaking of Lola, Sean had the perfect opportunity to stir things up during that date with the two new bombshells. Instead, he chose respect and basically became everyone’s wingman. Love that, actually.

Angelista

via ITV

I feel like Angelista is just too sweet for Love Island drama. She’s obviously one of the quieter Islanders. Then again, sometimes the quiet ones end up causing the most chaos, so you never know.

Ellie

via ITV

Ellie seems like the kind of person who runs away from drama but somehow gets dragged into it anyway. She could have easily stayed in the sandwich situation if she wanted the chaos, but girlie couldn’t get away fast enough.

Samraj

via ITV

I think Samraj definitely has the potential to cause some drama. But from what we’ve seen so far, he seems genuinely focused on finding a connection and leaving the villa with someone.

Mica

via ITV

Well, Mica did cause a bit of chaos when she picked George at the recoupling, fully aware that Robyn might not be thrilled about it. She did it anyway. You go, girl!

Priya

via ITV

Priya definitely seems opinionated, which usually doesn’t go down well in the villa, but I don’t think she’ll actively go looking for trouble. Her dadi probably wouldn’t approve, and as a fellow Indian, I completely get it.

Namibia

via ITV

I mean, she’s a bombshell. Bombshells are going to bombshell. But I don’t necessarily see her getting involved in everyone’s business or chasing drama for the sake of it.

Victoria

via ITV

Victoria seems really nice, but when she was asked whether she was here for drama or just looking for love, her answer was quite telling. She said, “Finding love is definitely the goal. But if there’s a little bit of drama along the way, ideally I’d stay on the sidelines. But if I need to get involved, I will.”

Well, that tells me everything I need to know.

Yasmin

via ITV

I feel like Yasmin could accidentally cause a lot of drama without meaning to. There would be absolutely no malicious intent behind it, but somehow it could still spiral into something much bigger before she ends up feeling bad about it.

Kavan

via ITV

I’m actually surprised Kavan hasn’t started more chaos already because he gives off massive chaotic energy. Not in a bad way, though. He just seems like someone who naturally ends up at the centre of drama.

Lorenzo

via ITV

Lorenzo is almost too nonchalant, and I think that could become a big issue in the villa. Also, some of the stuff he’s said to the women hasn’t exactly landed well. Red flag!

Jasmin

via ITV

Jasmin was involved in some drama before Love Island even started. There were allegations made against her on TikTok, and she ended up issuing an apology before entering the villa.

Ope

via ITV

With his self-confessed wandering eye, Ope feels almost guaranteed to cause some chaos at some point. Whether he means to or not is another question entirely.

Aidan

via ITV

I don’t think anyone is surprised to see Aidan this high up the ranking. Between the sandwich comment and trying to keep his options open, he’s already giving Harry from last year. And if we learned anything from Love Island 2025, it’s that it never goes down well.

Robyn

via ITV

And finally, we have Robyn. Nobody should be shocked by this. The way she asked George for a kiss almost immediately after the recoupling was a seriously bold move. And something tells me she’s not going to shy away as the series goes on.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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