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One of the Love Island 2026 cast has *already* had to apologise over a homophobic row

The argument happened just weeks ahead of the show starting

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A Love Island 2026 cast member has already been forced to apologise over a homophobic row. Yes, before the show has even started.

The full cast for the next season of the show, starting on Monday, was announced earlier this week. It’s been reported by The Sun that, just weeks prior, new cast member Jasmine Mullins had to issue an apology over a row she had with a TikTok star. Jasmine already has a huge following online, even before being cast on the show.

Jasmine was called out for her comments about Belgian-Congolese rapper Damzo. It all started when he reposted one of her videos about astrology. She then clapped back and said anyone who hates astrology “hates women”. The row then spiralled further, before Jasmine’s comments were called out.

Jasmine spoke of Damzo’s “high pitched” voice, before she then uploaded a meme of a rainbow flag. In a comment, she said: “Sure take pride in your name but please don’t take pride in your nasal high pitched voice.”

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Jasmine also took a screenshot of a picture of Damzo’s face and said: “Well I BEG you sort this out.” As per The Sun, she was quickly called out for being “homophobic” and making childish comments.

Jasmine then posted an apology video, in which she said she was “taken aback” and “very overwhelmed” by the backlash she had received. “Wanted to bring some clarity and accountability on the matter,” she captioned the post.

She said: “I would like to say directly to the guy who is making videos about me I am sorry about my initial reaction to the content you were posting regarding me and my content. Like I say I have just never been in this situation before so I reacted in a way that didn’t feel true to my character.”

@jasminegmuller

wanted to bring some clarity and accountability on the matter

♬ original sound – Jasmine G Müller 💋

Jasmine then said her intention was to “grab attention” and she “did not want to create beef or drama with anyone”. Damzo seemed to accept the apology, and replied wishing her all the best, and thanking her for taking accountability and “sincere” apology.

He said: “Let’s move all the jokes to the side, this is a good woman. An accountable woman, well done Jasmine G Muller because it’s rare to see people come online and take accountability.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TikTok
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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