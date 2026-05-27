Man arrested over police incident which partially closed Manchester Airport Terminal 2

The man was arrested for causing a public nuisance and has been taken into custody

6 hours ago

Greater Manchester Police have arrested a man in his 40s after he caused public nuisance which lead to Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport being closed.

The incident created major traffic disruptions, with passengers having to leave taxis and walk to the terminal.

GMP said: “Following an incident at Manchester Airport Terminal 2 today that has now been resolved, we have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and a public order offence.

He has been taken into custody to be questioned by officers.”

Passenger are being encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys as traffic remains heavy.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said earlier today: “Due to a police incident, the upper and lower level forecourts of Terminal 2 are currently closed. Those dropping off passengers at Terminal 2 are advised to use the free drop-off area in the JetParks 1 car park until further notice, and to follow the instructions of traffic marshals on site.

“Terminal 3 is unaffected. We will provide a further update in due course.”

Mackenzie, a passenger travelling to Terminal 2 earlier today, said a nine minute bus journey took 40 minutes as the vehicle was held.

She explained: “They were supposed to take us to the roundabout and let us walk to Terminal 2, but that’s been shut off now. So we’ve gone from the old Terminal 1 and walked. Some people on the bus had planes in 20 minutes.”

Mackenzie further added that the windows of the skywalk to Terminal 2 were in the process of being covered up when she walked by, blocking views to the road below. One side of the skywalk was also blocked off.