Embarrassingly, people only just clock the gross reason there’s a space on toilet seat lids

30 minutes ago

Another day, another brainrot-style question going viral on Twitter that’s making me wonder how I get up and function each day. Today, it’s someone asking why there’s a space on toilet seat lids. Thanks. I’d never even thought about this before, and now I need to know the answer.

There are lots of super random questions about life going around right now. People questioned what brushes on escalators are actually there for, then what the orange and green dots on phone screens are, and I still haven’t got over Twitter being the place I learned why window bars bend at the bottom.

Today’s tweet said: “Uncomfortable question: I need to understand this. What’s the point of that little space in the toilet lid?”. So, obviously, I had to find out.

Uncomfortable question: I need to understand this. What's the point of that little space in the toilet lid? 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/HsxCHWjv4s — AYOKA (@AYOKA1996) May 26, 2026

Why is there a space on toilet seat lids?

Now, when you think about which toilet seat lids tend to have spaces, and which ones don’t, what’s the common theme? Those with the small gaps are often public toilets. Toilet seats in your home tend to go all the way around. Why might that be? Hmmm.

Well the explanation for the gap is mainly hygiene related. The gaps (U-shaped open front) on toilet seats, most especially public ones, are for hygiene purposes. Firstly, they allow users to wipe more easily without touching the seat.

As well as this, the gap will reduce contact between, your *bits*, and any potentially contaminated surfaces. Thanks, I guess? The gap also, in maybe the most grim reasoning for it, will minimise any urine splash buildup on the front of the toilet. This therefore makes cleaning easier for public bathroom staff.

Home seats are often fully closed for comfort. And you know, because you’re not gross in your own home. Mystery solved!

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