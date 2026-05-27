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Firefighters called to tackle fire in Lancaster University student accommodation

Crews were summoned to campus in the early hours of Tuesday

Erin Malik | News
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Firefighters were called to the scene after a fire broke out at a flat in Lancaster University student accommodation.

A carpet fire in Alexandra Park accommodation resulted in fire crews from the Lancaster, Garstang and Morecambe district tackling a “small, contained fire.”

The fire occurred at 3.48am on Tuesday 26th May and was “extinguished very quickly along with the resulting smoke”.

Four fire engines were called to campus, as well as the aerial ladder platform and support fire engine from Preston, according to Lancaster Fire and Rescue Service. The Lancaster University fire evacuation procedures were followed and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The online Lancaster University Residents’ Handbook on fire safety outlines key steps for students where there is an accommodation fire.

Students must “activate the fire alarm immediately by breaking the glass cover on the red call point located at the exit, and leave the building.”

Security must be told all details of the fire at the assembly point, and will then manage the incident. Students are told that they must not re-enter the building until they are told to do so.

Regarding the fire on Tuesday, a Lancaster University spokesperson said“We can confirm – as reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service- their attendance to campus today, 26th May, shortly before 4am to deal with a small, contained fire which was extinguished very quickly along with the resulting smoke.  

“Our fire evacuation procedures were followed, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.”

The full statement from Lancaster Fire and Rescue service reads: “At 03.48am on the 26th May, four fire engines from Lancaster, Garstang and Morecambe, along with the aerial ladder platform and support fire engine from Preston, attended a building fire on Alexandra Park, Lancaster.

“The fire involved carpet in a flat. Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. 

Erin Malik | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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