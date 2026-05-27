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‘Their hands were tied legally’: Students react to ratification of Restore Britain society by University of York

‘Your right to be here is not a pub-crawl punchline’

Hannah Rambour | News
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The ratification of the Restore Britain Society at the University of York has been met with criticism.

York SU approved the society on Tuesday May 12th, making it the first Russell Group university in the country to do so.

Before ratification, the Student Union (SU) had faced previous backlash from the student body regarding the nature, interest, and motivation of the society.

Following the ratification, many societies have taken to their official Instagram pages to condemn the decision.

The ratification of Restore Britain came with conditions

Following the announcement, the Student Union provided an in detail statement explaining their decision behind the ratification of the society.

It explained the decision followed and extensive process of consideration, in which they sought the advice of lawyers.

The SU also made it clear that the ratification of Restore Britain came with conditions to ensure that the society complied with the policies of the SU.

Despite the defence, the ratification has been met with much backlash from students and societies.

‘Their hands were tied legally’

The York Tab launched an independent inquiry into student opinions on the ratification.

The general consensus from the inquiry was that none of the students who responded were happy or in agreement with the decision to ratify the Restore Britain Society.

One shared that they believe the ratification “makes an unsafe environment for international students at a uni that prides itself on diversity”.

Another offered a more sympathetic response, explaining “Their hands were tied legally”. However, pushes for the SU to provide more clarity as to specific conditions which have been placed on the society.

In the SU’s statement, it explained that the society will be obligated to complete mandatory training on equality, diversity and inclusion. It added how if the actions of the society or its members cause harassment, hate speech or unlawful harm it would be challenged in line with the SU’s Member Code of Conduct and could become a matter for the police.

However, the statement failed to explain what these conditions are, despite the growing pressure from students for clarity.

Additionally, many students emphasised the importance to remember the power of free speech. One told The York Tab: “Free speech and the law is what it is, but we can use our own free speech to call out hate.”  Another commented: “It’s devastating, but the SU itself can’t be political, sadly. Hope will win in the end”.

The “Detain and Deport” Social held by the society was a running theme of complaint amongst many responses. With many students fearful of events like this being repeated and the environment for hate speech and exclusion it will create.

Following the theme of concerning the “Detain and Deport” pub golf social, an event which was held by the society and criticised by students, another student shared: “I get why they ratified legally, but I’m pretty sure a ‘Detain and Deport’ social is against ToS?”.

Multiple societies issued statements following the approval of the Restore Britain society

Many societies have since taken to social media to express their contempt at the SU.

The University of York Green Party, UOY Queer, UOY Shake Soc and York Scoop had stood in solidarity with a statement from UoY Duck Society. The statement shared the societies intention to stand with students, opposing any platform which Restore Britain are given.

In a running theme, the statement condemned the societies’ recent Detain and Deport Pub Golf, claiming it will support any motion to de-ratify the society.

The 93% Club York also issued a statement, noting the aim and purpose of the society to represent the students at York who the system was no built for. It believes the messaging of Restore relating the British Empire they share: “For those we represent the British Empire offers no glory – it represents a time when exclusion was the law.”.

The society went on to also condemn the actions of Restore in hosting its “Detain and Deport Pub Golf.”, arguing “your right to be here is not a pub-crawl punchline”.

The University of York’s Feminist Society also issued a statement on social media, claiming how statements are not enough to challenge the ratification.

The society expressed concerns that ratification has created and will go onto create conditions which allow the “normalisation of fascism”, regardless of whether the Restore Society disbanded and changed their beliefs or not.

The University of York’s Sapphic Society shared on Instagram: “As a committee, we stand in complete solidarity with students who oppose the presence of such groups on our campus.”.

Reiterating the student concern with the rhetoric and politics associated with Restore Britain, the University of York’s Sapphic Society claimed the ratification will promote a divisive culture at York.

It was key to note that its opposition did not stem from a rejection of political debate. Instead, it opposes the ratification due to its commitment to protecting an inclusive campus environment. The society finished its statement by asking the SU to listen to its students.

The University of York’s Student Union and University of York Restore Britain Society has been contacted for comment. They are yet to respond. 

Featured image via Instagram

Hannah Rambour | News
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