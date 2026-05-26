Woman dies following shooting outside Sheffield city centre bar on bank holiday Monday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

5 hours ago

A woman has died as a result of a shooting outside of a busy club on West Street last night.

The 30-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and treated at the scene, before being taken to the hospital where she died.

Police arrived at the scene at 2.45am following a report of a shooting outside the One Four One Bar in Sheffield city centre.

Her identity is yet to be formally released to the public but the victim’s family have been informed and are receiving police support as the investigation continues.

Assistant Chief Constable, Colin McFarlane said: “Our thoughts are with them, and everyone that knew her at this unimaginably tragic time.”

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, with all of them remaining in police custody.

A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester, and another 30-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield shortly after the shooting.

The police force will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Colin McFarlane said: “While our investigation is in its early stages, we will continue to have a significant presence at this scene and this area today and in the days to come.”

A stretch of West Street will remain closed as investigations continue. Eldon Street, Westhill Lane and part of Orange Street are also closed.

Police appeal for witnesses in the West Street and Eldon Road area that might have seen what happened or know who is responsible.

The Assistant Chief Constable said: “Now is not the time to stay silent.”

If you have any information, or witnessed the attack you can contact the South Yorkshire Police directly online through the force’s website or by calling 101.

To report anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 11.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Sheffield students can call Sheffield Support Hub on 07890 987 384 Monday to Friday (6pm – midnight) and Saturday and Sunday (2pm – midnight).

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps