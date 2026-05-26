Updates in case as pop star’s influencer girlfriend plots his death with her dad using hitman

She allegedly wanted his finger as proof of the hit

30 minutes ago

Last week, TikTok influencer Gabriela ‘Gabbie’ Gonzalez was arrested after her alleged plot to kill her baby daddy, Jack Avery, was brought to light.

24-year-old Gabbie, her dad, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, and her ex-boyfriend were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office alleged.

The reported plotting occurred between 2020 and 2021, allegedly sparked by a custody battle between Gabbie and Jack Avery for their seven-year-old daughter. Through her ex-boyfriend, Kai Cordrey, Gabbie sought a hitman to remove the singer from the equation, the DA claimed.

“Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriela Gonzalez🦋 (@gabbieegonzalez)

She wanted proof of the hit being carried out

Last week, the Los Angeles DA’s office claimed that the influencer had demanded proof of the $10k hit being carried out.

“Kai Cordrey asked the hitman to send him Jack’s finger with his jewellery still on it as proof of death,” the office told PEOPLE.

Jack Avery spoke out last week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Avery (@jackaverymusic)

In an Instagram post late last week, Jack Avery reacted to the news while sharing a picture of himself and his daughter.

He said: “A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter.

“For years, my family and I have endured intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deeply painful attacks on our character and reputation. Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process and, most importantly, for my daughter. Right now, my focus is on being the best father I can be. I’m thankful to have sole custody of my daughter, Lavender, who is safe, healthy, and deeply loved. I look forward to continuing to build a peaceful and stable life for her.

“I also want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, law enforcement, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support throughout this process. And finally, to everyone who has supported me and withheld judgment while the truth unfolded, thank you. Always seek the truth.”

Gabriela ‘Gabbie’ Gonzalez is out on bail

Over the weekend, and after paying her $2 million bail, Gabbie was released from jail. She’d spent days in the cell, with TMZ reporting that she looked like she was “headed off to war.”

Jack Avery now has full custody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriela Gonzalez🦋 (@gabbieegonzalez)

Then, in an interview with NewsNation local affiliate KTLA, the Law & Crime Network’s Angenette Levy shared insight into the current situation.

“She also is not allowed to go near her daughter or Jack. She has to stay 300 feet away from them. So she’s on the GPS monitoring. She can travel to Florida and Hawaii, where she lives. But, there are serious concerns here and Jack actually now has sole custody of their daughter,” she said.

The case is ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Instagram