The alarming ‘real reason’ D4vd investigation took so long has finally been revealed

6 hours ago

Six months after the deceased body of Celeste Rivas was found at the back of his Tesla, D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Here’s the alleged reason it took so long.

Musician D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, cancelled his US tour last summer when the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in his car. The Romantic Homicide singer has been quiet on social media since. But last Thursday, D4vd was arrested and then charged with first-degree murder. He strongly denies these charges and has pleaded “not guilty”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by d4vd (@d4vddd)

In clips from his first court appearance, one of David’s lawyers pleaded with the prosecution to provide more evidence to ensure a fair case.

“Apparently, there have been four months of secret grand jury proceedings. We believe that Mr Burke is entitled at the earliest opportunity to an open preliminary hearing, and the proceedings not be done in secret, or we’re asking for the preliminary hearing to be set at the earliest possible date,” she said.

“Given almost no discovery thus far, we’ve received a three-page follow-up report, no autopsy report and a copy of the complaint. We would ask the people respectfully to produce discovery at the earliest opportunity.”

The prosecution’s response gives us insight into why the investigation against D4vd has taken so long to gain momentum, as she revealed the staggering amount of alleged evidence against the singer.

“Your honour, as I’ve indicated to counsel, there’s approximately 40 terabytes of discovery in this case; moreover, to obtain the transcript for a grand jury investigation, counsel has to file a motion, she knows the way the system works,” the prosecution responded.

@meghannmcuniff A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday in singer D4vd’s murder case, but if it happens, his lawyers may not have seen much of the discovery because transferring the electronic files will take so long. A prosecutor said today she has 40 terabytes of discovery to transfer to the lawyers for the 21-year-old alternative-pop singer and songwriter, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke. Defense attorney Blair Berk said media she’s been given “almost no discovery thus far.” “We’ve received a three-page follow up report, no autopsy report, and a copy of the complaint, and we would ask the people respectfully to produce discovery at the earliest opportunity,” she said. In response, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told Judge Theresa McGonigle that prosecutors have “approximately 40 terabytes of discovery in this case.” “Moreover, in order to obtain the transcripts from a grand jury investigation, counsel has to file a motion. She knows the way the system works. I’m not able to gather those they have to be provided after the court orders them released because it was an investigation. Second of all, if counsel plans on going to a preliminary hearing within the 10 days, it is unlikely that there will be very much discovery provided within that period, given the voluminous nature and how long it’s going to take to copy onto drives,” Silverman said. D4vd’s case was assigned to Los Angeles County Superior Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo, who oversees complex criminal cases. Olmedo’s previous high-profile trials include the rape case against “The 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. You can watch more from the arraignment here @Meghann Cuniff and you can watch Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announce the charges here @Meghann Cuniff. #law #crime #d4vd #court ♬ original sound – Meghann Cuniff

“It is unlikely that there will be very much discovery provided within that period, given the voluminous nature and how long it’s going to take to copy out the drives.”

To put this in perspective, one terabyte of storage is around 250,000 photos. The amount of evidence the prosecution claims to have would definitely take months to gather, making the long wait much more understandable.

We don’t have a confirmed date for D4vd’s next court appearance, but his defence team are pushing for a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days.