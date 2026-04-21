All the new information we’ve learned since singer D4vd was charged with Celeste’s murder

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Singer David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The charges come seven months after investigators reportedly discovered her decomposed head and torso inside a cadaver bag in a Tesla linked to a Texas address associated with the singer. Burke has pleaded not guilty and did not speak during his arraignment.

At a press conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the timeline of the case and responded to questions about why it took months for charges to be brought.

Prosecutors allege months of abuse

Burke, whose full name is David Anthony Burke, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains.

According to prosecutors, he engaged in a sexual relationship with Celeste over an extended period and allegedly killed her after she threatened to expose it.

Court documents claim the abuse began in September 2023, when Celeste had just turned 13, and continued until September 2024. Authorities described the teenager as a runaway, with filings stating she had been living with Burke in Los Angeles during that time.

The last known sighting

Prosecutors say Celeste was last seen alive on April 23, 2025, when she went to Burke’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

“She was never heard from again,” Hochman said.

The murder charge includes three special circumstances: Lying in wait, committing murder for financial gain, and killing a witness to a crime. Hochman alleged the financial motive was tied to Burke protecting his “very lucrative musical career” after Celeste threatened to reveal their relationship.

He also stated that Celeste was considered a witness to “the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed” by Burke.

Family response and court appearance

Celeste’s family has largely remained out of the public eye since her body was discovered. Her parents and sister attended the arraignment but showed little visible reaction during proceedings.

In a statement released through their attorney, the family asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

Burke’s parents, Dawud Burke and Colleen Burke, have publicly expressed their support for their son. Speaking to TMZ through their lawyer, Kent Schaffer, they said: “We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David’s family stands behind him 100 per cent.”

They had previously issued a similar statement before charges were filed, maintaining their belief in his innocence and travelling from Texas to Los Angeles to support him.

A timeline of the case so far

Prosecutors have outlined key moments in the investigation.

September 2023: The alleged abuse begins shortly after Celeste turns 13

September 2023 – September 2024: Period of alleged continuous sexual abuse

April 2025: Celeste is last seen at Burke’s Hollywood Hills home

Months later: Her remains are discovered in a vehicle linked to Burke

April 2026: Burke is formally charged with multiple offences, including murder.

The case is ongoing, with further court proceedings expected in the coming months. Burke maintains his innocence.

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Featured image credit: TED SOQUI/EPA/Shutterstock