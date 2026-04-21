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Singer D4vd’s first day in court as he faces death penalty for murder of 14-year-old Celeste

What happened was described as ‘brutal and horrific’

Hayley Soen | News
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Singer D4vd has had his first day in court after he was charged in regards to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. D4vd was arrested seven months after the teen’s dismembered body was found in his car.

Last September, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to tips about an abandoned Tesla. The vehicle was registered to pop star D4vd, and the body of Celeste was found inside. D4vd was not named as a suspect until February this year, and then last week he was arrested on suspicion of killing her. He has since been charged.

Now, D4vd, legal name David Anthony Burke, has had his first day in court, and faces the death penalty if found guilty. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

D4vd mugshot

via LA Police

In a press conference on Monday, Nathan Hochman, the LA district attorney, said that Burke engaged in a sexual relationship with Celeste. The singer has also been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and mutilating a body in regards to the killing.

Nathan Hochman described what happened as a “brutal and horrific murder” when he announced the charges, and said they would be seeking the death penalty. His office is using the most serious charges that a DA’s office can bring: First degree murder with special circumstances.

The murder charge special circumstances are: Lying in wait, committing a crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness in an investigation. This is what means the death penalty can be sought, over a life sentence.

Singer D4vd in court over murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

via TED SOQUI/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

“In this particular case, the witness to the investigation was Celeste. And the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke,” Nathan Hochman explained. “Evidence will be the witness testimony, the documents, and different types of admissible testimony that we will admit into court.”

D4vd appeared in court on Monday (April 20th) to deny the charges. He demanded a preliminary hearing to see what evidence police have within 10 days.

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More on: Music News US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
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