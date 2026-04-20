Teen’s family comments on pop star’s arrest, seven months after her body was found in his Tesla

He will appear in court today

5 hours ago

Celeste Rivas’ family have thanked god for D4vd’s recent arrest, which came seven months after the teen’s dismembered body was found in his car.

Last September, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to tips related to an abandoned Tesla. The vehicle was registered to pop star D4vd, and the body of 14-year-old Celeste was found inside. Though D4vd was not named as a suspect until February, he was arrested last week on suspicion of killing her.

“Prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges,” the LAPD confirmed, holding him without bail until a hearing on April 20.

Celeste Rivas’ dad gave a statement about D4vd’s arrest

Speaking through his lawyer, Patrick Steinfeld, Celeste Rivas’ dad, Jesus Rivas, thanked God for carrying out justice.

“Thank God … justice for Celeste,” he told TMZ.

He shared his intention to attend D4vd’s arraignment under California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights, and the family will also attend press conferences that the DA holds. The first is set for 10 am on Monday morning, ABC reported.

D4vd’s lawyers, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, issued a joint statement in response, stating they will “vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” they said.

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.”

Similarly, D4vd’s own parents, Dawud and Colleen Burke, shared a statement through their lawyer, Kent A. Schaffer.

“The parents are sad and disappointed that David was arrested, however, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent,” Schaffer shared. “They fully support him.”

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Featured image credit: Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock and GoFundMe