D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder, as investigator points out ‘worrying’ details

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Singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder, months after the body of Celeste Rivas was found in his Tesla while he was on tour.

Last August, the remains of Celeste Rivas were found in the back of musician D4vd’s car, and an investigation was launched into her murder. The 13-year-old had been reported missing by her family in 2024, and according to her mother, had a history of running away.

The news story sparked speculation among many people online, who compared Celeste to the women featured in hD4vd’s music videos and analysed the lyrics of some of his darker songs, such as his breakout hit Romantic Homicide. Since the news broke, D4vd has kept a low profile, not releasing any new music or posting on his social media accounts.

But yesterday, D4vd, real name David Burke, was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail, and police promised further information on his charges on Monday.

A private investigator on the Jesse Weber Live podcast shared why this arrest concerns him.

“I’ll tell you, it worries me a little bit,” he said.

“I don’t know if they couldn’t come to terms, and LAPD said, ‘Listen, we’re just going to throw it out there and arrest him and see if the DA’s office picks up charges or not’.”

The private investigator has previously shared footage of the alleged last sighting of D4vd’s car with the LAPD last October.

In a statement to US news outlets, David’s lawyer denied the singer is guilty of murder.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” they said.

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.”

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Featured image via Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock