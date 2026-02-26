Horrid new details about body emerge as pop star is named a ‘target’ in teen’s death

2 hours ago

After months of speculation about the role D4vd played in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, the pop star has been named as a “target” by investigating officials.

This whole saga started in 2024, when Celeste was reported missing. Her body was discovered in September 2025, stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. He’s yet to comment on the case, but did cancel shows and hire a lawyer who had previously worked for the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan, and Kanye West.

In November, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office started presenting evidence to the grand jury at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Unsealed court documents have since revealed new details.

D4vd is now a ‘target’ in the Celeste Rivas case

Though the grand jury’s investigation has been kept under wraps due to Los Angeles’ laws, following an appeal from D4vd’s parents in Texas, the records were unsealed, according to Rolling Stone.

The documents showed that D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke, his mother, Colleen Burke, and his brother, Caleb Burke, were subpoenaed on January 15 to testify. They were due to appear in court on February 11, and are not accused of wrongdoing.

The filings also revealed that D4vd is being treated as a “target” that “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offences against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder.”

Furthermore, there were graphic details about the state of Celeste’s body when it was discovered.

Trigger warning: This content includes official quotes about the body that may be distressing to some people.

Last year, upon searching the abandoned Tesla, police found a cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odour of decay.” Detectives partially unzipped the bag, at which point they saw “a decomposed head and torso.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, with the report detailing what they found.

“Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body,” the document said. “A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”

It took the medical examiner over a week to identify the body due to the level of decomposition.

D4vd has not publicly addressed the ongoing investigation.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock