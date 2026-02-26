The Tab
Celeste

Horrid new details about body emerge as pop star is named a ‘target’ in teen’s death

Police found a bag ‘covered with insects and a strong odour of decay’

Kieran Galpin | News

After months of speculation about the role D4vd played in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, the pop star has been named as a “target” by investigating officials.

This whole saga started in 2024, when Celeste was reported missing. Her body was discovered in September 2025, stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. He’s yet to comment on the case, but did cancel shows and hire a lawyer who had previously worked for the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan, and Kanye West.

In November, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office started presenting evidence to the grand jury at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Unsealed court documents have since revealed new details.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

D4vd is now a ‘target’ in the Celeste Rivas case

Though the grand jury’s investigation has been kept under wraps due to Los Angeles’ laws, following an appeal from D4vd’s parents in Texas, the records were unsealed, according to Rolling Stone.

The documents showed that D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke, his mother, Colleen Burke, and his brother, Caleb Burke, were subpoenaed on January 15 to testify. They were due to appear in court on February 11, and are not accused of wrongdoing.

The filings also revealed that D4vd is being treated as a “target” that “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offences against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder.”

Furthermore, there were graphic details about the state of Celeste’s body when it was discovered.

Trigger warning: This content includes official quotes about the body that may be distressing to some people. 

Go FundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Last year, upon searching the abandoned Tesla, police found a cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odour of decay.” Detectives partially unzipped the bag, at which point they saw “a decomposed head and torso.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, with the report detailing what they found.

“Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body,” the document said. “A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”

It took the medical examiner over a week to identify the body due to the level of decomposition.

D4vd has not publicly addressed the ongoing investigation.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Music US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Police give huge update on Celeste Rivas’ case, including news on D4vd’s involvement

D4vd

D4vd carries out ‘strategic’ move with his multiple homes amid the Celeste Rivas investigation

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco