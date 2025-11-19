The Tab

Police give huge update on Celeste Rivas’ case, including news on D4vd’s involvement

The singer has been silent since September

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Despite the official police ruling still claiming D4vd is a person of interest, a source reveals that the police are now allegedly looking into him as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas.

This summer, the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, cancelled his US tour at the time and was reportedly cooperating with the police. Updates on the case have been slow, which has led to people on social media coming up with theories and drawing their own conclusions.

As Celeste Rivas’ body was severely decomposed and dismembered, medical examiners struggled to agree on a cause of death.

via Instagram

Now, a source claiming to be close to the case tells TMZ that investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect. This source also told TMZ that investigators are now viewing Celeste’s death as a homicide, even though they have yet to receive the full toxicology report from the case’s medical examiner.

This possible update comes after the LAPD raided D4vd’s Hollywood rental home, allegedly using luminol – a chemical used for detecting traces of blood.

“There were multiple of these items that could all be used together – heavy-duty tools and machinery you’d never need in a Hollywood Hills home. You’d be more likely to find them on a farm,” a personal investigator who searched D4vd’s home told Mail Online.

Back in September, when Celeste’s body was discovered, people started examining D4vd’s old music videos and lyrics. He uses a lot of dark imagery in his videos, including his Romantic Homicide music video, where he puts a dead version of himself in the back of his car.

The lyrics say: “In the back of my mind, you died, and I didn’t even cry.”

D4vd

Credit: D4vd/YouTube

D4vd has not publicly acknowledged this case or the murder of Celeste Rivas.

The Tab has approached D4vd for comment.

Featured image via Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins and Instagram

Private investigator reveals items found in D4vd's home

Investigator reveals bizarre items found in D4vd’s home, plus things you’d ‘never need’ in LA

D4vd

D4vd’s former landlord issues statement as he launches own investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death

D4vd's Romantic Homicide music video and Celeste Rivas

The full lyrics of Romantic Homicide by D4vd, and what the song is actually about

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

