Police give huge update on Celeste Rivas’ case, including news on D4vd’s involvement

2 days ago

Despite the official police ruling still claiming D4vd is a person of interest, a source reveals that the police are now allegedly looking into him as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas.

This summer, the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, cancelled his US tour at the time and was reportedly cooperating with the police. Updates on the case have been slow, which has led to people on social media coming up with theories and drawing their own conclusions.

As Celeste Rivas’ body was severely decomposed and dismembered, medical examiners struggled to agree on a cause of death.

Now, a source claiming to be close to the case tells TMZ that investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect. This source also told TMZ that investigators are now viewing Celeste’s death as a homicide, even though they have yet to receive the full toxicology report from the case’s medical examiner.

This possible update comes after the LAPD raided D4vd’s Hollywood rental home, allegedly using luminol – a chemical used for detecting traces of blood.

“There were multiple of these items that could all be used together – heavy-duty tools and machinery you’d never need in a Hollywood Hills home. You’d be more likely to find them on a farm,” a personal investigator who searched D4vd’s home told Mail Online.

Back in September, when Celeste’s body was discovered, people started examining D4vd’s old music videos and lyrics. He uses a lot of dark imagery in his videos, including his Romantic Homicide music video, where he puts a dead version of himself in the back of his car.

The lyrics say: “In the back of my mind, you died, and I didn’t even cry.”

D4vd has not publicly acknowledged this case or the murder of Celeste Rivas.

The Tab has approached D4vd for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins and Instagram