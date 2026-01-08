The Tab

London’s ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’ returns this weekend: here’s everything you need to know

The only time it’s acceptable to be in your undies on the Underground

Hannah Ransom | News

A typical student Sunday in January usually involves staying indoors, avoiding the bitter cold and attempting to put a dent in those upcoming assignments. But for anyone craving a brief escape from deadline season, this Sunday 11th January you could join in with the No Trouser Tube Ride. Whilst most Londoners are wrapped up in coats and scarves, some will be baring their legs on the tube. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

The concept is fairly self-explanatory- meet up with the other hundreds of confident (or curious) Londoners and brave the tube with no trousers!  Surprisingly, it’s not for charity – just for the love of the game, or to give stone-faced commuters a bit of a laugh.

It was inspired by New York’s No Pants Subway Ride in 2002, with London joining in 2009. Speaking to the BBC in 2025, Charlie Todd, creator of the original New York event, said he was “very happy to see the tradition live on”, which is ultimately just “meant to be a bit of harmless fun”. London organiser Dave Selkirk doubled down on the fun spirit of the event, saying “it’s a privilege to live in London and be able to do something just for the sake of fun”.

Last year’s event via YouTube: 10 News

This year’s official Facebook event page makes an inclusive call for “fun lovers, exhibitionists, bucket list tickers and inquisitive introverts alike” to join “just for the sake of fun” – meaning the event is open to anyone and everyone who is brave enough to join!

Those wanting to ditch their trousers and ride a tube line will need to get to the meeting point in Chinatown for 2:45pm this Sunday 11th January, ready to set off at 3pm. From there, different groups will split into different stations, and travel on different routes, following a designated group leader. Trousers are only removed once you’ve got to the tube – but remember you must have appropriate underwear underneath! To top it all off, it’s usually followed by a group trip to the pub afterwards, still trouserless of course!

Organisers say underwear should be as “normal or low-key as possible”, with the goal to being to appear completely nonchalant – as if you genuinely just forgot your trousers at home that day. Read a newspaper, scroll on Instagram, do the crossword, and let tourists appreciate just how unconventional London can be. The event is free to join, but of course, tube fare not included!

