‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Residents at a luxury London student hall have been forced to vacate their accommodation hall due to a power outage.

According to The Standard, a huge water leak knocked the power out of Chapter London Bridge on Thursday 11th December. Restoration work is not expected to be completed until at least May 2026.

The hall team asked all residents to remove their belongings by mid-January for repairs.

Most residents are international students from countries such as India and China, who have already left the UK during the winter break and aren’t going to be returning to London until the start of term. As a result, many are trying to change their flights in order to pack up their belongings.

Residents have previously complained about a range of other problems in the hall, including malfunctioning lifts, water supplies, and electrics. The students also had no choice but to leave rubbish outside their rooms because the building’s rubbish chute allegedly had not worked since they moved in.

Not only is the accommodation newly built in 2025, but it is also located next to the Shard, a prime location in close proximity to universities such as King’s College London. With rent starting at £500 a week and amenities including a sky bar, private cinema, and 38th-floor private gym, residents have been particularly shocked by the problems with the accommodation’s luxury facilities.

A student from City, University of London, who wished to remain anonymous, paid thousands of pounds for the luxury perks and said: “I feel ripped off. I’ve been scammed out of £20,000.”

The 21-year-old began living at Chapter at the end of September after having his move-in date delayed by two weeks. He said the hall team called him at 1am telling him to move out after he had already returned home. The situation was particularly stressful for him because, like many other students, he has exams at the start of the new year.

Students have been offered a two-week rent refund, but those who booked their rooms through an agency have had trouble being reimbursed.

Chapter, which is owned by real estate company Greystar and runs 14 premium London properties for students, has also offered its other sites for residents at London Bridge. But some had to move further out to places like Ealing because sites at their preferred locations were full. Others have had to find private accommodation on their own.

A spokesperson for Chapter told The Standard: “We understand the disruption this situation has caused our residents and sincerely apologise. An unexpected water leak damaged the building’s electrical infrastructure, and despite immediate action, permanent repairs require custom-built components.”

“Specialist advice confirms that full power restoration is unlikely before May 2026.”

“We are fully supporting all affected residents with clear accommodation options, including relocation to other Chapter properties or help securing suitable housing with other trusted providers.”

“We are also urgently assessing temporary power solutions that could enable safe partial occupation of the building during the repair period. Resident safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority.”