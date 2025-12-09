The Tab

London student found guilty of murder after stabbing fellow student in the face

Joshua Michals had previously told the court he attacked Zhe Wang in self-defence

Lucy Evanson | News

An American student at Goldsmiths, University of London, has been found guilty of murdering his on-and-off girlfriend, a fellow Goldsmiths student.

Joshua Michals, 26, attacked Zhe Wang, 31, at her flat in Lewisham on 20th March 2024. Zhe was found dead by emergency services after suffering two stab wounds to the face, and a post-mortem examination revealed that she had also been strangled.

Michals previously told the court he attacked her in self-defence after an argument in which Zhe tried to force him to get a sexually transmitted disease (STD) test.

Goldsmiths has paid tribute to ‘joyful’ and ‘generous’ Zhe Wang via Metropolitan Police

The two had been in an on-and-off relationship for several months, and had slept together for the first time weeks before Zhe’s murder. Michals claimed Zhe became convinced that he had given her an STD after finding a “red dot” on her skin after sex, and had attempted to force him to get an STD test due to her phobia of germs.

According to the BBC, Michals told jurors he strangled Zhe to prevent her from attacking him with a knife, and stabbed her when “she just wouldn’t stop the attack.” Later in the trial, prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC said he had instead killed her after he had “flown into a blind rage.”

Examination of Michals’ phone revealed that 40 minutes after arriving at Zhe’s residence, he returned home, where he waited for almost four hours before calling the emergency services. The court heard he took Zhe’s phone and disposed of it in a bin outside, before attempting to delete their chat history from his own phone, calling his father, and obtaining the details of a solicitor.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Michals was arrested in his home the same evening. Police found bloodstained clothes in his property, which were later DNA-matched to Zhe. The former creative writing student’s phone was recovered days later at a refuse site in Newnham, east London.

Police used the recovered phone and recovered data from Michals’ phone to piece together a timeline of the events leading up to Zhe’s murder. Text conversations revealed the two began a casual relationship shortly after enrolling at Goldsmiths in 2023, but Zhe’s phobia of germs had been a growing point of tension.

Goldsmiths, University of London, where Michals and Zhe met, via Google Maps

Metropolitan Police detective inspector Claire Guiver, who led the investigation, said: “Michals carried out a brutal and savage attack on Zhe, who was described by her friends as a quiet and gentle woman enjoying her studies in London.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with her family and friends, both in China and the UK. Our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls is unwavering and we will continue to do everything we can to make London a safer city.

“We are pleased the jury has seen through his claims that he killed Zhe by accident when she tried to attack him with a knife. It is clear that Michals is a dangerous, violent individual and he will now have to live with the consequences of his actions.”

In a statement released on Monday (8th December), Dr Francis Gilbert, senior lecturer in the School of Mind, Body and Society at Goldsmiths, said: “We are devasted by the loss of Zhe Wang, who was a wonderful student, a remarkable writer and a thinker who combined deep intellectual curiosity with creative courage and approached writing as a mindful practice.

“She was preparing to publish her work, and we will honour her intentions by including her writing in a forthcoming Goldsmiths anthology.

“Zhe was joyful, mindful, and generous. She was deeply loved by her peers, who continue to speak of her gentleness, her humour, and her thoughtful presence. Her classmates continue to mourn her loss and remember her with profound love, recalling the warmth of her presence and the inspiration she offered so generously to others.

“We will miss Zhe always.”

Michals is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Goldsmiths has said it takes violence against women and girls seriously and has measures in place to address such matters. Anyone in the university’s community who is experiencing these issues can report them and receive support through its Report and Support system.

General wellbeing support for Goldsmiths students can be found here

You can access support and information from Women’s Aid here or call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free, available 24/7, on 0808 200 247.

Featured image via Metropolitan Police

Lucy Evanson | News

Read Next

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

UCL chairman criticised for not disclosing links to pro-Beijing Hong Kong leader

London student tells court he killed ‘germaphobic’ woman in self-defence

Latest

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!