Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Justin Bieber debuted a huge tattoo of his wife Hailey Bieber’s face during his 2026 Grammys performance, and loads of people think it looks strikingly similar to the tattoo he once had of his ex, Selena Gomez.

Justin took to the Grammy Awards stage in just boxers and socks as he performed “Yukon.” While some viewers focused on the stripped-back performance, others were locked in on what appeared on his back.

So, what’s going on?

During the performance, cameras caught a clear view of a large tattoo on Justin’s back. Now, many believe it’s a tattoo of Hailey’s face, complete with long hair and angel wings.

Pretty quickly, people started pointing out that the design looks a lot like Hailey’s 2020 Elle magazine cover, where she posed in a strapless outfit on the beach.

And that’s where people started connecting the dots, because Justin Bieber previously had a tattoo of Selena Gomez’s face, which was also inspired by an Elle shoot from 2012. That tattoo, which sat on his wrist, has since been covered up. But his followers remember it very clearly, and they think the concept feels recycled.

One person wrote, “There is no way Justin Bieber got a tattoo of Hailey Bieber‘s Elle magazine… similarly to the one he got of Selena Gomez’s Elle cover.”

Another said, “Justin Bieber got a tattoo of his wife. It’s worth remembering that he previously had a tattoo of Selena Gomez, which he later covered up.”

Justin has spoken about the Selena tattoo before

there is no way justin bieber got a tattoo of hailey bieber’s elle magazine…similarly to the one he got of selena gomez’s elle cover 😭 pic.twitter.com/pa4Lnv13Ev — ana (@withluvselena) February 2, 2026

Justin has previously addressed the Selena tattoo himself. In a 2016 interview with GQ, he said, “This is my ex-girlfriend. So I tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know.”

The tattoo was still visible shortly before he married Hailey in 2018, but it has since been fully covered.

Although using similar imagery twice doesn’t automatically mean anything, artists repeat themes all the time. And a tattoo of your wife isn’t exactly shocking. But when it’s Justin, Hailey, and Selena, even the smallest overlap becomes a big deal.

