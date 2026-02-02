The Tab

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

It’s actually hilarious

Ellissa Bain | News

Everyone’s talking about Justin Bieber after he performed almost naked in just his boxers at the Grammys, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world, and there’s a cringe “reason” he did it.

The 31-year-old played guitar and sang his track Yukon at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing nothing but a pair of grey tie-dye boxer shorts and black socks. An interesting choice to say the least.

It’s confused everyone online, with one person asking, “Why is Justin Bieber naked on stage” and someone else saying: “Why is Justin Bieber on my TV chest naked with a pair of boxers on?”

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Well, it looks like it was all to advertise his fashion label SKYLRK. The boxer shorts he was wearing during his Grammys performance had the brand’s logo on the waistband, and the world “SKYLRK” was written all over the underwear in crystals.

The exact boxers he was wearing aren’t on sale on the website, but his brand does sell a three-pack of very similar grey tie-dye boxers for £46. A shameless Grammys plug for his own brand? Definitely.

Bieber launched SKYLRK in July 2025 and the high-end streetwear brand sells a variety of random products from phone cases to jeans, boxers, socks, sliders and sunglasses. The name takes reference from his 2018 alter ego SKYLARK TYLARK.

When he launched the brand, Justin wrote on Instagram: “I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality. But if I’m honest, I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships. Where we seek to understand each other sensitive to what each other is going through.”

He added: “People love to separate work life and love life I believe there’s one life, and it’s a love life. This company is built out of love, connection, honor and respect. Cultivating intimate relationships. Not favour for a favour.”

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ellissa Bain | News

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

