The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

Everyone’s talking about Justin Bieber after he performed almost naked in just his boxers at the Grammys, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world, and there’s a cringe “reason” he did it.

The 31-year-old played guitar and sang his track Yukon at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing nothing but a pair of grey tie-dye boxer shorts and black socks. An interesting choice to say the least.

It’s confused everyone online, with one person asking, “Why is Justin Bieber naked on stage” and someone else saying: “Why is Justin Bieber on my TV chest naked with a pair of boxers on?”

Well, it looks like it was all to advertise his fashion label SKYLRK. The boxer shorts he was wearing during his Grammys performance had the brand’s logo on the waistband, and the world “SKYLRK” was written all over the underwear in crystals.

The exact boxers he was wearing aren’t on sale on the website, but his brand does sell a three-pack of very similar grey tie-dye boxers for £46. A shameless Grammys plug for his own brand? Definitely.

Bieber launched SKYLRK in July 2025 and the high-end streetwear brand sells a variety of random products from phone cases to jeans, boxers, socks, sliders and sunglasses. The name takes reference from his 2018 alter ego SKYLARK TYLARK.

When he launched the brand, Justin wrote on Instagram: “I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality. But if I’m honest, I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships. Where we seek to understand each other sensitive to what each other is going through.”

He added: “People love to separate work life and love life I believe there’s one life, and it’s a love life. This company is built out of love, connection, honor and respect. Cultivating intimate relationships. Not favour for a favour.”

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock