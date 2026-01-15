The Tab

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

She’s weighing in on the drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

SZA has defended Hailey Bieber against an influencer who criticised her relationship with Justin Bieber and called it “abusive”, and I’m honestly living for the drama.

Influencer Julie Theis posted a video last week about women who are stuck in relationships bc they’re “complacent codependents”, and used Hailey and Justin Bieber as an example. Hailey allegedly reposted the video but later denied it. The situation escalated further when Julie claimed to receive a cease-and-desist letter from Hailey’s PR team, threatening legal action against her for the video.

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from this wrongful and tortious conduct, and remove the videos,” a portion of the letter demands. They called the claims in the video, “outrageous false, fabricated, and defamatory.”

Singer SZA has commented on the original video, questioning Julie’s qualifications.

“Hi, are you a licensed therapist or psychologist? You speak with SUCH certainty, and I’d like to know. Peace,” she commented on the Instagram Reel.

Julie responded: “I have both my bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology 🤍 I’ve worked as a behavioural specialist and researcher, now I’m a full-time content creator and do take on clients for coaching and mentorship, but not as a therapist.”

Julie’s content revolves around “dark psychology breakdowns”, where she speaks on issues like abuse, manipulation and harmful behaviour within relationships. SZA was quick to respond and show her support for Hailey.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

“Thank you so much! My sister also has a master’s in psychology and IS a licensed therapist,” she replied. “I respect study and inquiry posed as just that; however, publicly diagnosing people you have absolutely no contact with and presenting that information as fact under the premise of education may be a bit dangerous? For all parties, including those you wish to educate 🙏🏾, just an opinion! All respect to you.”

Julie didn’t reply to this comment and has since doubled down on the things she said in the Justin and Hailey video in a follow-up, defending herself by saying it was just an opinion.

Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock and @justinbieber on Instagram

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

