Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

31 mins ago

In the wake of Durham University’s decision to axe 200 jobs in 2025 as part of broader cost-cutting policies, staff have begun industrial action in order to protest what the UCU deems “unbearably high workloads”.

Jo Grady, UCU’s general secretary has declared that: “University management cannot expect staff to continue to pick up the work of colleagues whose jobs they have axed. Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay.”

Beginning on Friday 27th November, Trades Union Congress’ (TUC) “work your proper hours day”, university staff will begin working to rule.

To “work to rule” is to strictly adhere to mandated working hours, to refuse any voluntary or cover work for absent colleagues, and to withdraw goodwill as a means of passive-aggressive opposition.

UCU Durham president Sara L. Uckelman explains, “By working to rule, we are demonstrating that without our goodwill the university does not run. Management must now finally begin listening to its exhausted staff body and work with us to reduce workloads and stress.”.

According to the UCU, staff may continue to work to rule for up to six months unless “management begins meaningful negotiations over unfair workloads”.

The university asserts that the rule to work is “without justification.”

“We work closely with all four of our campus trade unions on issues including workload”, the university’s official statement reads, adding, “We have no voluntary severance scheme currently open and no plans for compulsory redundancies”.

To dispute claims about a lack of engagement with their staff, the university has published a letter sent to the UCU in November, in response to concerns about current working conditions and future job losses.

“We value the relationship with our four campus trade unions”, the letter asserts, however, “reducing expenditure remains a priority.”

“We have no current plans for potential job losses.”, the letter assures the UCU, concluding, “We welcome a reset of relationships to be more open and constructive in finding areas where we can work together.”.

Finally, Durham University’s official statement reassures students that they “will be appropriately supported, including minimising any impact on those who are affected by this action”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.