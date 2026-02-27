University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

1 hour ago

The University of Manchester has issued a message of support to students and staff following an incident at Manchester Central Mosque earlier this week.

On the evening of Tuesday 24th February, Greater Manchester Police were called to the mosque after two men carrying bags of weapons attempted to gain entry, claiming they were there to do work on the building.

Volunteers denied them entry and contacted police while 2,000 worshippers were inside engaged in nightly prayer for Ramadan.

There was reportedly no suggestion that they threatened any worshippers inside, and no one at the mosque was injured.

Darren Connor, 55, from Stockport, has been charged today (February 27th) with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs after entering the mosque.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying Class B drugs and offensive weapons and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court. A second man was arrested on Thursday 25th February on suspicion of intent to cause great harm and was later charged with an unrelated breach of a criminal behaviour order.

A police spokesperson confirmed “there is no intelligence to suggest that this incident poses a wider threat to the community” and confirmed the incident has not been deemed terror-related. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Additional patrols are being placed around mosques during Ramadan to offer reassurance.

In response, Duncan Ivison, President and vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, addressed the university community. He said in a statement: No one should ever feel unsafe attending their place of worship or simply going about their daily lives.

“I know this news will be distressing for our community, especially for our Muslim colleagues and students, particularly during Ramadan – a sacred time of reflection, spiritual renewal and connection with family and friends.

“I do not underestimate the fear and shock this will have caused not only to the 2,000 worshippers present, but to our wider Muslim community. I commend the courage and swift actions of those who acted quickly.”

Vice- chancellor Ivison outlined the support available to those affected, recommending multiple avenues of assistance through the university and the Students’ Union: “Support is available through the university and the Students’ Union, including 24/7 wellbeing services. You may also wish to contact Mohammed Ullah, our Muslim Chaplain, who can be reached at [email protected]. Our wider Multi-faith Chaplaincy team is also available to support students and colleagues of all faiths and none.”

“ If you need immediate help on campus, you can contact support or security at any time using the SafeZone app. Campus Support and Security can also be contacted on 0161 306 9966.”

The university’s statement places emphasis on reassurance and practical support, as members of the campus community continue to process the incident during a significant religious period for Muslim students and staff.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access 24/7 wellbeing services through the university and the Students’ Union. You may also contact the Muslim Chaplain, Mohammed Ullah, at [email protected], or reach the Multi-faith Chaplaincy team. Immediate help on campus is available via the SafeZone app or by calling Campus Support and Security on 0161 306 9966.

If you are a Manchester Metropolitan University student seeking support, you can access wellbeing and counselling services through the University’s Student Support team. The University’s Chaplaincy and multi-faith services are also available. Immediate support on campus can be accessed through Campus Security.