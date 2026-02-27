The Tab
Man charged after person allegedly entered Manchester Central Mosque with axe

Darren Connor was charged with possession of an offensive weapon

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after an individual allegedly entered a mosque in Manchester carrying an axe.

Two men were arrested after an incident at Manchester Central Mosque on Tuesday, where one suspect was said to be carrying an axe and a knife.

55-year-old Darren Connor was charged today, Friday 27th February. Police announced the second man has not been charged in connection with the incident, but has been charged with an unrelated breach of a criminal behaviour order.

via Google Maps

It’s confirmed that no-one was injured and no threats were made.

Two men armed with weapons walked into the mosque on Upper Park Road in Victoria Park on the night of Tuesday 24th February, claiming to be there to do work on the building. Volunteers at the mosque challenged them and swiftly called the police.

It was reported they were carrying bags, with one believed to be containing an axe, a hammer and a knife. 

There was no suggestion that they made any threats or confronted members of the congregation whilst they performed nightly prayers. The men were seen acting suspiciously as about 2,000 worshippers engaged in prayer during Ramadan.

One of the men, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene for possession of class B drugs and on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

A second man was arrested on Thursday 25th February on suspicion of intent to cause serious harm. 

Greater Manchester Police said the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that “there is no intelligence to suggest that this incident poses a wider threat to the community”.

A spokesperson for the police said that the incident has not been deemed terror-related, a position which has been questioned by representatives from the mosque.

Afzal Khan, Manchester Rusholme MP said: “This is the consequence of far-right politicians scapegoating Muslims. This is Islamophobia, plain and simple.”

The incident has left many muslims scared for their safety. 

Hammad Khan, president of the mosque, said: “Everybody is very, very fearful.”

The mosque also revealed it is implementing tougher security measures “with immediate effect”, in the interests of “safeguarding worshippers and visitors”.

Police patrols have also now been placed around mosques during this Ramadan period, to offer reassurance to those attending prayers.

Featured Image via Unsplash and Google Maps

