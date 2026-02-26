The Tab

Deansgate station temporarily renamed ‘Olivia Deansgate’ ahead of BRIT Awards

Come be the tram I need?

Katie Thompson | News

It’s an exciting time for Olivia Dean fans, as Deansgate train station has been temporarily renamed Olivia Deansgate in honour of the popular singer.

This comes as Manchester prepares to host the BRITs at Co-Op Live on 28th February, with a range of promotional material appearing around the city.

Nominee Olivia Dean got her very own mention ahead of her her performance at the awards show. The rising star will also play Manchester’s Royal Albert Hall tonight as part of a run of intimate shows organised for BRITs Week.

The station’s name change has seen praise from those embracing the spirit of the arrival of the BRIT Awards, with fans on social media calling it “iconic”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JamieB1973 (@jamieb1nine73)

One fan said: “Manchester knows how to welcome a star! This is such a cool way to build hype for the BRITs.”

Another post said: “They should keep it that way forever”.

However, the move has also sparked frustration, with some rail users dubbing it “confusing”.

Northern Trains has confirmed the change is temporary and signs will be returned to normal next week, apologising for any confusion caused and saying: “This has been done to celebrate the BRIT Awards and the signs will change back after.”

Olivia Dean is a major contender for the 2026 awards, dominating the nominations with five to her name. She also recently took home a Grammy for Best New Artist earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “We’re celebrating the BRIT Awards coming to Manchester – a city with music in its DNA – by giving Deansgate station a temporary makeover in honour of artist Olivia Dean.

“The signage change is purely temporary, and all signs will be restored to normal following the awards. We understand it may have caught a few customers off guard, and we appreciate their patience – but we hope it raises a smile ahead of what promises to be a fantastic night for the city.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Manchester Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Katie Thompson | News
