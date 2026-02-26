The Tab
Truth picture Stephen Hawking women bikinis

We finally know the truth about *that* viral picture of Stephen Hawking with women in bikinis

It’s so jarring

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

A viral picture of Stephen Hawking with women in bikinis has been going around, and now his family has finally spoken out about the truth behind it.

Since the Epstein files have been made public, loads of pictures and videos have been going around. Earlier this year, one particular picture of Stephen Hawking started doing the rounds, where he is smiling with two women on each side in bikinis. Because it was linked to the massive dump of documents involving Jeffrey Epstein, people on social media immediately started jumping to some pretty wild conclusions.

So, what is actually going on in that photo?

Truth picture Stephen Hawking women bikinis

via Department of Justice

Stephen Hawking’s family members have now revealed who those women are in the picture. According to The Times, they were actually his long-term carers.

Because of his motor neurone disease, Hawking needed round-the-clock medical support. These women had travelled with him all the way from the UK to look after him during a trip. So, the “bikini” context was literally just because they were at a tropical location, not because of anything scandalous.

The family explained that the picture dates back to 2006. Hawking was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Thomas for a major physics conference. He was actually a keynote speaker, giving a talk on quantum cosmology.

Okay, so why is it in the Epstein files at all?

Truth picture Stephen Hawking women bikinis

via Department of Justice

Well, it turns out Epstein actually funded the conference and hosted the 21 scientists who attended. According to a blog post about the event, the scientists could “meet, discuss, relax on the beach, and take a trip to the nearby private island retreat” between their sessions, which is when the photo was snapped.

There was also a lot of talk about a leaked email where Epstein mentioned Hawking being involved in an “underage o*gy.” It sounds shocking, but it was actually an email from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell trying to disprove the claims.

The message from Epstein read, “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner. And the new version in the Virgin Islands is that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage o*gy.”

He was basically suggesting they offer a reward to anyone who could help show that these specific allegations were false.

In an interview with the Mirror, a representative for the Hawking family said, “Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesiser, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care.”

They added, “Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Jeffrey Epstein News Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Epstein

The full sinister inventory of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret locker, including slave training manuals

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco