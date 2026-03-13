From France to the USA: Here’s what your KCL study abroad destination says about you

Are you even on a year abroad if you don’t have ‘London/ (location)’ in your Insta bio

2 hours ago

Studying abroad is the ultimate dream. It gives you the opportunity to explore a new culture, gain new experiences, and is also the perfect conversation starter. For months, you imagine weekend trips, incredible food, and the dream of becoming fluent in another language, even though you still panic when someone speaks a little too fast.

But, let’s be honest, the destination you chose says a lot about you. Whether you picked it for the culture, the lifestyle or the nightlife: Every study abroad destination comes with a stereotype. While they might not be completely accurate, they’re definitely a little bit true.

So, here is what we think your study abroad destination says about you as a KCL student.

Spain

You claim you chose Spain to improve your Spanish and experience the culture. Realistically, however, the promise of sunshine, delicious food and a great nightlife is what pushed your decision.

By the end of it you might not be completely fluent, but you will leave the country already planning your trip back.

France

Let’s be honest, you picked France for the aesthetic. You picture yourself strolling through French markets, ordering pastries in perfect French and becoming the effortlessly chic person you always knew you could be.

While you might spend the first month panicking every time someone speaks too quickly, you will return home missing the great pastries you had and believing that everything is just better in France.

Germany

For your study abroad, you probably chose Germany because it seemed like the most sensible option. It has strong universities, good transport, and the chance to actually improve your German rather than rely on Duolingo.

But if you’re in Berlin, let’s be honest, part of the appeal is the legendary nightlife. When you return, you’ll definitely have the best stories and greatest memories to tell your friends and family.

Italy

You chose Italy because you appreciate the finer things in life: Incredible food, beautiful cities and friendly locals. You’ll insist that you went to improving your Italian, but it was probably for pasta, pizza and the hope of building a slightly more fashionable wardrobe.

By the end of the year you’ll have strong opinions on coffee, gelato flavours and why no one outside Italy truly understands pasta.

United States

If you chose the USA as your study abroad location, then you didn’t just chose a year abroad, you chose the full American college experience. Think huge campuses, football games and the chance to feel like you’ve stepped straight into a Netflix teen drama.

You’ll spend the year explaining your accent to strangers, being asked to say British words such as water and slowly accepting that everything in America comes in very large portions.

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