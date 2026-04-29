That* song in Apex is catchy as hell, so here are all the banging tunes in the new Netflix film

What a cracking tune for Taron Egerton to chase you to

3 hours ago

Netflix’s new movie Apex is generating a lot of talk online, if only because of the super catchy song that Taron Egerton’s character uses to torture his prey.

In the film, which was directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Taron plays Ben, a sadistic lunatic who wants to hunt people, kill them, and consume their flesh in cannibalistic tribal rituals. You know, just everyday stuff.

After sharing his intentions with the heroine of the film, Charlize Theron’s Sasha, Ben gives her until the song runs out before he gives chase.

The song everyone is talking about in Netflix’s new movie Apex

Though Apex isn’t a musical, and there aren’t a ton of songs included in the movie, the ones it does use are key to the film. Specifically, The Chemical Brothers’ Go, which is what Ben plays before chasing Sasha.

Songs in the Apex movie include:

Boogie Street by Leonard Cohen

Revolution by Dennis Brown

Walk by Pantera

Go by The Chemical Brothers

Nasty Boy by Trabant

Here’s the score as well

The score can make or break a film, and while Apex hasn’t been an undeniable success, the score is nonetheless impressive. Every track was composed by Högni Egilsson, an Icelandic musician who also worked with director Baltasar Kormákur on his projects like Katla, Touch, and King & Conqueror.

The score for Netflix’s Apex is as follows:

Apex by Högni, Pekka Kuusisto

Tommy by Högni, Pétur Björnsson

Mountain by Högni

Hunters by Högni

Adrenaline Junky by Högni

Outback by Högni

The Hunt Begins by Högni

Crossbow by Högni

Ravine by Högni

Capture by Högni

Cave by Högni

Escape by Högni

Stale Mate by Högni

Climb by Högni

Sunset by Högni

All of Them by Högni

Compass by Högni, Pekka Kuusisto

Apex Suite by Högni, Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Apex is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix