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*That* song in Apex is catchy as hell, so here are all the banging tunes in the new Netflix film

What a cracking tune for Taron Egerton to chase you to

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Netflix’s new movie Apex is generating a lot of talk online, if only because of the super catchy song that Taron Egerton’s character uses to torture his prey.

In the film, which was directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Taron plays Ben, a sadistic lunatic who wants to hunt people, kill them, and consume their flesh in cannibalistic tribal rituals. You know, just everyday stuff.

After sharing his intentions with the heroine of the film, Charlize Theron’s Sasha, Ben gives her until the song runs out before he gives chase.

The song everyone is talking about in Netflix’s new movie Apex

Though Apex isn’t a musical, and there aren’t a ton of songs included in the movie, the ones it does use are key to the film. Specifically, The Chemical Brothers’ Go, which is what Ben plays before chasing Sasha.

Songs in the Apex movie include:

  • Boogie Street by Leonard Cohen
  • Revolution by Dennis Brown
  • Walk by Pantera
  • Go by The Chemical Brothers
  • Nasty Boy by Trabant

Here’s the score as well

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

The score can make or break a film, and while Apex hasn’t been an undeniable success, the score is nonetheless impressive. Every track was composed by Högni Egilsson, an Icelandic musician who also worked with director Baltasar Kormákur on his projects like Katla, Touch, and King & Conqueror.

The score for Netflix’s Apex is as follows:

  • Apex by Högni, Pekka Kuusisto
  • Tommy by Högni, Pétur Björnsson
  • Mountain by Högni
  • Hunters by Högni
  • Adrenaline Junky by Högni
  • Outback by Högni
  • The Hunt Begins by Högni
  • Crossbow by Högni
  • Ravine by Högni
  • Capture by Högni
  • Cave by Högni
  • Escape by Högni
  • Stale Mate by Högni
  • Climb by Högni
  • Sunset by Högni
  • All of Them by Högni
  • Compass by Högni, Pekka Kuusisto
  • Apex Suite by Högni, Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Apex is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Film Music Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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